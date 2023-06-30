Former-Horsham footballer Jett Hopper will feature in a stacked Hampden league interleague team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ballarat.
The ex-Demon, who now plays at Port Fairy, will play under a Jonathan Brown-coached side that features a Maskell medalist, as well as a number of VFL-listed players.
The Bottle Greens will take in a strong midfield group, including North Warrnambool Eagles' Maskell medalist Jett Bermingham, with several standing out throughout the process.
"A lot of these guys will run through half forward and the wings, potentially half back," assistant coach Dan O'Keefe said.
"Our starting midfield, guys like Paddy O'Sullivan, (Camperdown's) Hamish Sinnott, Jett Bermingham, it's a fairly in-depth starting line-up."
He added the likes of VFL-listed Ryley Hutchins (Terang Mortlake), Warrnambool's Mitch Bidmade and Hamilton's Rory Gill would also run through the midfield.
The former VFL coach added the week had offered a great chance to connect with coaches and players from across the league.
"Saturday will be the fourth time we're together in a week," O'Keefe said.
"Even though it's the bye week, this has been a great experience for these players, who have soaked it up and enjoyed it."
The under 23 game will start at 1.30pm.
UNDER 23 TEAMS
Hampden league
B: Liam Bidmade, Isaac Thomas, Jordan Fowler.
HB: Bailey Jenkinson, Tom Baulch, Jack Block.
C: Mac Peterson, Hamish Sinnott, Ryley Hutchins.
HF: Rhys Buck, Harry Ryan, Clem Nagorcka.
F: Jett Hopper, Hamish Cook, Mitch Bidmade.
R: Mark Marriott, Paddy O'Sullivan (c), Jett Bermingham (vc).
Int: Ollie Bridgewater, Jackson Grundy, Toby Jennings, Rory Gill.
Emerg: Zach Sinnott, Sidney Bradshaw.
Coach: Jonathan Brown.
Ballarat league
(To be selected from): Jack Parente, Will Liston, Angus Bade, Mace Cousins, Liam Howard, Liam Canny, Flynn Loader, Kyle Borg, Conrad Farrugia, Harrison Hanley, Mitch Fino, Cody Chapman, Jack Riding, Riley Polkinghorne, Josh Sparkman, Jamie Quick, Izaac Grant, Nick Cushing, Harry Lawson, Jack Bambury, Riley O'Keefe, Jed Hill, Riley Miller, Cody Brand, Jake Egan, Jake Sutton, Harri Minton-Connell, Joel Muir.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
