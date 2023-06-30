The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jett Hopper named in Hampden league interleague side

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
June 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former-Horsham footballer Jett Hopper will feature in a stacked Hampden league interleague team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ballarat. Picture by Anthony Brady
Former-Horsham footballer Jett Hopper will feature in a stacked Hampden league interleague team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ballarat. Picture by Anthony Brady

Former-Horsham footballer Jett Hopper will feature in a stacked Hampden league interleague team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.