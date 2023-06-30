No affordable childcare hurts our prosperity

It seems simple: the more we get skilled people working, the more prosperous we all become.
Successful, modern economies are about brain power and half the brain power in this country is female.
Therefore, the crystal clear argument runs that the more we enable both men and women to work, the better off the economy will be.
This is not quantum physics.
Any first year economics student knows it.
So the fact that families may be disappointed when the increase to the childcare subsidy kicks in is depressing.
The rise in the subsidy next month will be offset for some by increases in daily fees at childcare centres.
Parents have been told by some childcare centres fees will be rising, eliminating any savings.
The cost of childcare is already high in Australia.
A study of the world's affluent countries (those in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which does not include China but does include Japan) ranked Australia 17th.
In Sweden at the top, 2.6 pert cent of average family income went on childcare.
In Australia, it was 15 per cent.
Across the Tasman, the average New Zealand family spent nine per cent.
Childcare workers spent 47 per cent of their income on rent, aged care workers and cleaners (46 per cent) and nurses (42 per cent).
So at best, emergency workers have almost two-third of their wage on rent and childcare.
It is noticeable the countries which have the most affordable childcare - often those in northern Europe - are also some of the most successful economies.
Expensive childcare hits the poorest hardest, so affordable childcare is also a social benefit.
It lets citizens feel they are all in the same boat and not divided by those who can drop the kids off with ease and those who struggle.
There is equality in the workplace, and the reality is women have careers which families depend on.
Two incomes are often essential to keep a decent roof over a family's head and to pay for all those extras which contribute to a child's broad education.
Affordable childcare needs to be much higher on politicians' priority lists, particularly those of male politicians.
We fear some men in parliament may be somewhat distant from the issue.
Affordable childcare is not some sort of nice add-on but an essential part of a prosperous society.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
