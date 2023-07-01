The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Jeparit Rainbow finish strong to quell Pimpinio surge | HDFNL R11

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated July 2 2023 - 12:34pm, first published July 1 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A third quarter surge wasn't enough for the Pimpinio Tigers to reel in the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in round 11 of the Horsham District Football League at Rainbow Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.