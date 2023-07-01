A third quarter surge wasn't enough for the Pimpinio Tigers to reel in the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in round 11 of the Horsham District Football League at Rainbow Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 1.
Both teams struggled to turn inside 50's into maximum points through the early stages of the game.
The first five kicks through the posts missed the centre sticks while several more sailed wide of everything.
When scoring did pick up, it was Jeparit Rainbow who grabbed the momentum and at the first break would lead six goals to one.
Pimpinio made the most of its early opportunities in the second quarter to shrink the gap, winning the quarter four goals to three.
Both teams stepped up the physicality of the game in the second half, with players running hard into every contest and tackle.
Pimpinio were 20 points behind at three quarter time but Jeparit Rainbow would put a stop to visitors momentum quickly in the final term.
The ball rarely slipped behind the Storm's wing, as the Tigers were kept goalless.
At the final whistle, the Storm had won 17.17 (119) - 10.7 (67).
Jeparit Rainbow's key forward Peter Weir top scored with six maximums, while his teammate, Ashley Clugston only trailed him by one.
Nick Groves was Pimpinio's top scorer, kicking four.
Harrow Balmoral vs Edenhope Apsley
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have been handed a drubbing by the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in round 11 of the HDFNL.
It was one way traffic at Harrow Reserve, with the Southern Roos taking no time in establishing a 40 point lead by the first quarter break, keeping Edenhope Apsley goalless on the way.
The Saints did split the sticks in the second quarter, but were still unable to wrangle the Roos, who kicked another four before half time.
Scoring did pick up for Edenhope Apsley in the second half but Harrow Balmoral were not slowing its push.
By the final siren, the Southern Roos had outscored the Saints 18.23 (131) - 5.10 (40).
Harrow Balmoral's Nick Pekin was the top scorer for the game, with four majors, while the Southern Roos', Quentin Wilmott kicked five in the reserves.
Read also: 'A beautiful city': PM pays Horsham a visit
Kaniva Leeor United vs Noradjuha Quantong
Noradjuha Quantong has strengthened its position in the HDFNL's top three after claiming victory against the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The Bombers ran away with the result despite a low scoring opening quarter that the visiting side won by 14 points.
The game shifted in the second quarter, as Kaniva Leeor United were kept scoreless.
By half time, Noradjuha Quantong had scored seven goals to KLU's two, to lead by 37 points.
The Bombers put on six more goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth, while Kaniva Leeor United posted five majors for the second half.
At the game's end, the score favoured Noradjuha Quantong, 16.13 (109) - 7.5 (47).
Natimuk United vs Kalkee
Kalkee may have seen its hopes of a return to finals in 2023 finally snuffed out as the side lost to Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Rams had the edge in the first quarter, but had its 13 point lead run down in second quarter when Kalkee scored five goals to Natimuk United's two
The lead swung back in favour of the Rams in the third quarter, and the side held it until the final siren.
Natimuk United won, 11.6 (72) - 10.8 (68).
The Rams' Alex Baker top scored with five goals.
In the reserve grade, Kalkee claimed a 144 point win, with Kobi Lang kicking five goals while Brendan Hobbs, Nash Foscarini and Paul Christian each kicked four.
Laharum vs Rupanyup
The Laharum were kept to one goal through the first half by the Rupanyup at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, while Rupanyup sored six.
Rupanyup kicked five more in the third quarter but it was in the fourth that the dam wall burst as seven more majors flowed through the posts for the Panthers.
At the final siren, Rupanyup were ahead 18.12 (120) - 5.3 (33).
Panthers' Coach Brayden Ison kicked eight goals to top score for the round.
Taylors Lake vs Swifts
The Swifts kicked 24 goals at Dock Lake Reserve to defeat Taylors Lake 24.13 (157) - 6.6 (42) in round 11 of the HDFNL.
A strong opening quarter saw the Lakers score 20 points, but the Swifts still led to the break by 15.
The Lakers were kept to just one goal in the second quarter and three behinds in the third while the Baggies past 100 before the final break.
The Stawell side kicked six goals in the final quarter to the Lakers two, and would finish the game with a 115 point win.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.