The Murtoa Stick Shed will star in the MasterChef Australia episode scheduled to screen on Network 10 at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 6.
A three-course meal featuring the local grain that made the wartime structure necessary will make it a double celebration for the wheat belt town of Murtoa.
Viewers will see The Stick Shed transformed into a stunning dining room as it hosts a service challenge where one of the television cooking show contestants will secure an all-important immunity.
"We were delighted to welcome MasterChef Australia to the Stick Shed and excited to show off the Cathedral of the Wimmera to the program's national audience," long-time Stick Shed committee member David Grigg said.
"I can't share details at this stage, but they used local grains, and the food was magnificent."
As part of their Victorian Road Trip, the Top 5 MasterChef Australia contestants arrived in Murtoa to visit the incredible Stick Shed, a striking wartime grain store.
The contestants were tasked with serving up a spectacular three-course grain extravaganza, from appetizers to desserts; each cook had to showcase a grain as the star ingredient in their chosen course.
With three hours to whip up their gastronomic wonders, they served 25 hungry diners, plus the judges.
With immunity on the line, the pressure was on, the clock was ticking, and it all happened in Murtoa.
"It was exciting to see what the contestants did with the grains that are the lifeblood of the Wimmera, and it all tasted delicious," Mr Grigg said.
The shed was built during the war to store wheat, the Wimmera's leading commodity.
It is 265 metres long, 60 meters wide, and 19 meters high and held 92,500 tonnes of wheat when constructed in 1941.
A steel shortage meant the shed was built mainly from readily available timber, with 56 rows of 10 un-milled mountain ash poles erected into the auger-dug footings in the ground.
There are over 150 tonnes of corrugated iron on the roof.
The roof angle was sloped to reflect the same angle a pile of wheat forms naturally and was constructed in four months with little mechanical support due to the war.
The one remaining Stick Shed is now a significant tourist attraction in the Wimmera after locals secured funding to restore the shed.
It was added to the Australian Heritage List 2014 as entry number 101 in recognition of a significant part of Australia's history associated with the wheat industry and the impact of World War Two on the local region.
MasterChef Australia is regularly the Number 1 entertainment show among people under 50 on a Thursday night, averaging 694,000 national viewers.
"This has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase Murtoa and the Wimmera," Mr Grigg said.
