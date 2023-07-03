The Wimmera Mail-Times
MasterChef Australia is coming to the Wimmera this Thursday on Network 10

By Sheryl Lowe
July 3 2023
The Murtoa Stick Shed is transformed for the MasterChef screening this week. Photo supplied.
The Murtoa Stick Shed will star in the MasterChef Australia episode scheduled to screen on Network 10 at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 6.

