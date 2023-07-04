After a 32-year success story in Haven, the owners of Plant Haven, Donna and Peter McFarlane, have expanded, opening an outlet in Horsham.
Plant Haven Horsham has indoor plants of all kinds, giftware, artwork, cards, garden fountains, and accessories.
"I wanted Plant Haven to be different, perhaps even quirky, but with quality items.
"If it s a letterbox you need, we have these too and new-look colourful eskies," she said.
"I'm not competing with any other shops, I have a point of difference with my products, but at affordable prices," she said.
Plant Haven specialises in hydro plants, which are "treated differently so they can survive and grow in water," she said.
Bunches of flowers and an extensive collection of indoor plants are available.
"I have seven staff members, some work full-time and some part-time across both shops," she said.
"I want Plant Haven to be an experience for shoppers. It's a specialist shop but affordable with a variety of products," she said.
"As well as plants, we have candles, travel cups, door mats, windmills, pots, cushions, ornaments, and some naughty cards, too," she said.
In addition to the retail products, there is space for customers to sit and enjoy a coffee and a biscuit while they browse.
Plant Haven Horsham has opened on the corner of Darlot and Roberts Street.
"It has been a dead corner for a while, and the space was a bare canvas for us too. It has taken two months to set up, and I hope Plant Haven will breathe new life into this area," she said.
"During winter, we'll close Sundays and Mondays, but as soon as summer arrives, we'll be open seven days a week, " Ms McFarlane said.
Ms McFarlane is planning a lucky customer giveaway to celebrate opening the new shop, and she told us there'd be more news on that coming soon.
