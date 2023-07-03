The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Grampians Health's Lakeside Living care community celebrates completion of First Nations garden

July 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakeside Living resident Jill Jay, Quality Coordinator Debra Taylor, Grampians Health AHLO team member Danae McDonald, Maintenance Team Adam Dunstan and Chad Eastwood along with Director of Nursing Joseph Bermudo. Picture supplied.
Lakeside Living resident Jill Jay, Quality Coordinator Debra Taylor, Grampians Health AHLO team member Danae McDonald, Maintenance Team Adam Dunstan and Chad Eastwood along with Director of Nursing Joseph Bermudo. Picture supplied.

Lakeside Living care community has revealed its new stunning First Nations Garden in NAIDOC Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.