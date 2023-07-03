Grampians Health's Lakeside Living care community celebrates completion of First Nations garden

Lakeside Living care community has revealed its new stunning First Nations Garden in NAIDOC Week.
The significant project was developed in collaboration with residents, staff, and the Grampians Health Aboriginal Health Liaison Officer (AHLO) team to represent Lakeside Living's commitment to creating an inclusive environment that celebrates First Nations culture.
Through planning sessions, residents, team members, and the AHLO team worked together to meticulously design the garden, carefully selecting native plant species, determining optimal spacing, and choosing suitable materials.
The result is an enchanting space that not only beautifies the area but also serves as an educational resource for residents and visitors alike.
Debra Taylor, team member at Grampians Health Edenhope, said she was excited to see this remarkable project to fruition.
"The First Nations Garden is a testament to our commitment to providing a nurturing and inclusive environment for our residents," she said.
Residents of Lakeside Living have eagerly embraced the garden, finding solace, inspiration, and a renewed sense of connection with the land.
Jill Jay, a resident who actively participated in the garden's planning, shared her enthusiasm.
"Being involved in the creation of the Indigenous Garden has been an incredibly rewarding experience," she said.
"It has given me a deeper appreciation for Indigenous culture and has allowed me to connect with my surroundings in a meaningful way."
Read also: How life has changed for a Local Hero
The collaboration with the Grampians Health AHLO team has been instrumental in ensuring the garden's cultural authenticity and educational value.
The AHLO team's expertise and guidance was invaluable throughout the project. Emma Leehane, team leader of the AHLO team, highlighted the importance of initiatives like the First Nations Garden in promoting cultural understanding and respect.
"The First Nations Garden at Lakeside Living provides an opportunity for residents and staff to learn about and engage with Aboriginal culture in a meaningful way," she said.
"We are proud to have been a part of this project and look forward to further strengthening the connection between the community and First Nations' heritage.
"The garden design is symbolic living art depicting the connections created through the five Grampians Health sites, with Edenhope meeting place at for forefront of the design.
The path leading from Edenhope, through the other symbolic meeting places, Dimboola and Horsham, and then onto Stawell and finally Ballarat."
The completion of the garden at Lakeside Living comes as a significant milestone in the ongoing journey towards reconciliation and cultural appreciation.
The community invites residents, their families, and the wider public to visit and experience the beauty and tranquillity of the garden, allowing it to serve as a bridge of understanding and unity.
Read also: Date rape drugs found in imported cars
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.