Hindmarsh Shire mayor congratulates OAM recipients | Mayoral Matters

By Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor Brett Ireland
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 7:00am
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland. Picture supplied.
A huge congratulations to my fellow Councillor Rob Gersch, and also to Kevin Bye, for receiving the OAM as part of the recent Kings birthday awards.

