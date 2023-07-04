The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Goroke P-12 students win WestVic Dairy's Cows Create Careers

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cows Create Careers senior winning team from Wimmera school Goroke P-12 College, including students Maisy Batson, Lucinda Smith, Kye Sampson and William Hausler with calves Betty and Jokic. Picture supplied
The Cows Create Careers senior winning team from Wimmera school Goroke P-12 College, including students Maisy Batson, Lucinda Smith, Kye Sampson and William Hausler with calves Betty and Jokic. Picture supplied

A Wimmera school has two chances at winning national dairy prizes after agricultural students have impressed judges with their creativity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.