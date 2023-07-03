The official opening of the new Sensory Garden at the Horsham Special School in June was celebrated with an Open Day and a barbecue for students, family, and friends.
Staff members for Barengi Gadjin land council, Colin Gorton, Scott Marks, and Shae Harrison, performed a Smoking Ceremony to mark the special event,
Students who helped paint the artwork in the Sensory Garden were congratulated at the Open Day for their contribution.
Horsham Special School's motto is Celebrating Diverse Abilities, and it was awarded a Victorian Education Planners Award for the school building and an Australasian Education Planners Award for the sensory courtyard.
The school provides educational programs for students aged 5-18, displaying mild, moderate, and severe diagnoses associated with cognitive, physical, social, emotional, behavioural, sensory, and multiple disabilities.
The base criteria to enroll at Horsham Special School is Intellectual Disability with eligibility for the Program for Students with Disabilities through the Department of Education and Training.
The school has 90 students enrolled from the local area to the South Australian border including Nhill, Dimboola, Kaniva, Goroke, Edenhope, and Serviceton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.