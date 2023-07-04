Women's members of the Horsham Golf Club have honoured life members with a four-ball stroke net aggregate event.
The 36-hole event was held on Tuesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 29, to honour Horsham Golf Club life members Sandra Savage and Joyce Mills.
Joan Williams and Sally Hood won the event with scores of 146 and 154 for a total of 300 points.
Runners-up Marg Taylor and Heather Greenaway finished with 304 points.
The club also honoured Lauris Richardson for her 50 years as a member of Horsham Golf Club.
Alongside playing partner Sue Galpin, Richardson finished runners-up on June 29 with 153 points.
Richardson said she thoroughly enjoys golf and looks forward to playing for many more years.
