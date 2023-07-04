The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Golf Club hold event to honour life members

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joan Williams and Sally Hood celebrate their four-ball stroke aggregate win with life members Sandra Savage and Joyce Mills at Horsham Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. (L-R) Life member Sandra Savage, Joan Williams, Sally Hood and life member Joyce Mills. Picture supplied
Joan Williams and Sally Hood celebrate their four-ball stroke aggregate win with life members Sandra Savage and Joyce Mills at Horsham Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. (L-R) Life member Sandra Savage, Joan Williams, Sally Hood and life member Joyce Mills. Picture supplied

Women's members of the Horsham Golf Club have honoured life members with a four-ball stroke net aggregate event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.