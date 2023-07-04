Residents have been asked to be vigilant when it comes illegal fire wood in the winter months as authorities crack down on illegal tree felling.
Department of Energy, Environment and Climate officers are currently investigating several instances of illegally felled trees in the Ballarat and Ararat areas.
Hotspots for illegal firewood collection in the Grampians region include Ararat Regional Park, Creswick State Forest, and the Inverleigh Flora Reserve.
A Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action spokesperson said the illegal removal of firewood was serious issue.
"Illegally taking firewood from the forest causes significant environmental damage and habitat loss," the said.
"It is a serious issue in the midlands area around Ararat and further out into central and western Victoria."
"Victorians can help protect the environment by sourcing their firewood responsibly.
There are free designated collection areas open during autumn and spring for people looking to collect their own firewood, and if they're looking to buy firewood, we urge people to use reputable sellers.
"The Conservation Regulator relies on the community's help to solve environmental crimes and encourages anyone with information about illegal felling of trees, firewood theft or suspicious firewood sellers to report it to 136 186."
The illegal removal of firewood from public land has negative impacts on the health of our forests, wildlife habitat and the sustainability of firewood resources for the community.
Anyone caught breaking firewood collection rules faces a maximum penalty of $9615 and/or a year in prison if prosecuted in court.
Equipment such as chainsaws and trailers can also be seized.
Threatened native species, including the Powerful Owl, Greater Glider, and Brush-tailed Phascogale, rely on the trees and hollows in state forests and parks for habitat and illegal tree felling risks their survival.
The Conservation Regulator is targeting the illegal take of firewood through Operation Hollows, a joint state-wide operation with Forest Fire Management Victoria and Parks Victoria, that utilises regular patrols across public land, and intelligence-gathering methods such as concealed cameras and community reports.
The Conservation Regulator is aware that timber taken illegally from these areas could be sold on to the community.
The public is asked to be vigilant when purchasing firewood to avoid inadvertently supporting this illegal trade, by asking where the wood comes from, requesting a receipt and questioning if the wood seems too cheap.
Domestic firewood collection is only allowed during the autumn and spring firewood collection seasons and only from designated firewood collection areas.
For more information, visit: https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/firewood-collection-in-your-region
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
