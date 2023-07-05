Horsham Saints v Stawell Warriors
The Horsham Saints will come off a six-day break in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 8, when it hosts Stawell at Coughlin Park.
The Saints have four of its last six matches at home, whilst the Warriors had a front-loaded home schedule.
Saints coach Ben Knott wants to ensure his side makes the most of the time in front of the home crowd.
"I think we've done a fair chunk of travelling in the first half of the year, so we only have two or maybe three trips away," Knott said.
"We are lucky enough to be playing at home. Let's see if we can make it a bit of a fortress."
The Saints enter round 12 with an 80-point win over local rivals, the Horsham Demons.
Jarrod Garth's seven goals increased his lead to 10 at the top of the goal kicking.
Jacob O'Beirne featured in the best for the sixth time this season.
Stawell will look to respond after a 64-point loss to Minyip Murtoa in round 11, where the Warriors were without ruck Jarrod Stafford.
Mitch Thorp kicked two goals for the Warriors.
Sean Mantell impacted the game in the centre, whilst defender Jackson Dark has featured in the best in each of his 10 appearances.
Southern Mallee Giants v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Giants return from its bye to host the in-form Burras at Beulah Memorial Park.
Southern Mallee will be without senior coach and the 2022 Toohey Medallist Kieran Delahunty, who sustained an arm injury in its win over Stawell before its bye.
In the round 10 match, Zachary Robins booted five goals for the Giants.
Robins was joined by midfielder Billy Lloyd atop the best, who has featured in four of his nine matches.
The Burras have won its last four matches and occupy the fifth on the ladder.
Its defence was key in its win over the Warriors in round 11; however, there will be at least one change to the unit.
Oscar Gawith will be back in GWV Revels colours after its talent league bye.
Fellow Rebels squad member Tyler Pidgeon and Jye Walter kicked three goals at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Luke Fisher featured in the best for the fifth time in 2023, both Gawith and Pidgeon were also highlighted.
Horsham Demons v Dimboola Roos
The Roos travel to City Oval to take on Horsham.
The Demons had a strong second quarter against the Saints but could not maintain its ball movement for the four quarters.
Brody Pope has featured in the best in all 10 matches, while senior coach Tyler Blake posed a constant threat with the ball in hand.
Dimboola was accurate in front of goal in its nine-goal win over Warrack.
Jonathon Ross kicked five goals and featured in the best for the fifth time in eight matches.
Warrack Eagles v Ararat Rats
The Eagles were efficient inside the forward 50 in its clash with the fourth-placed Roos.
Matthew Johns and Joseph McKinnon kicked two and four goals respectively.
Defender Kyle Cheney was named in the best for the fifth time this season.
The Rats had seven goal kickers in its eight-goal win over Nhill.
Ararat conceded only two second-half goals and kicked six of its own.
Ben Taylor's three goals increased his tally to 15 for the season.
Cody Lindsay has featured prominently for the Rats in the last two matches.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
