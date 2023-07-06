House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Enjoy a perfect balance of style and comfort at this well maintained property. The home has spacious living areas and modern finishes, and a large backyard is perfect for entertaining.
As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by a light-filled living room that flows seamlessly to a separate dining area. Modern kitchen features include a dishwasher and stone benchtops. The outdoor entertaining area is ideal for gatherings with friends and family. Solar panels make the property eco-friendly and cost effective. The quiet court setting near shops and schools will suit families looking for a peaceful lifestyle with convenience. Early inspection is highly recommended.
