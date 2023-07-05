The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health Horsham in top six for national stroke care

Stroke Coordinator, Deidre Rennick. Picture supplied.
Stroke Coordinator, Deidre Rennick. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health Horsham was recently awarded a 'Top Performing' Hospital nationally for stroke care for the fourth consecutive year by the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry.

