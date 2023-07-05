Grampians Health Horsham in top six for national stroke care

Grampians Health Horsham was recently awarded a 'Top Performing' Hospital nationally for stroke care for the fourth consecutive year by the Australian Stroke Clinical Registry.
It was one of only six hospitals in Australia to achieve a Top Performing Hospital Award, based on 2021 data.
The award recognises the hospital's performance against a number of clinical indicators, including data quality.
Detecting a stroke early is extremely important as it can reduce the risks associated with stroke including disability, cognitive impairments, and other complications.
Prompt action improves the chances of successful treatment and can lessen the potential long-term effects.
Deidre Rennick, Stroke Coordinator, credited the continuity of award-winning service to a fantastic team approach.
"A full multidisciplinary early assessment protocol ensures patients get the right care immediately in the acute stage. Access to a quality inpatient rehabilitation service completes the cycle of high standard care," she said.
"We receive early notification by Ambulance Victoria which allows our Stroke response team to be ready the moment the patient arrives.
"The emergency staff follows a structured pathway and the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine (VST) Program allows 24/7 access to neurologist advice via telehealth. Accompanied with clot-dissolving medication and 24/7 CT scan this ensures a rapid response.
"Ward staff also utilise a standardised pathway to guide the care of the patient."
Ben Kelly, Chief Operations said Grampians Health was extremely proud of Deidre and the team in Horsham for this award.
"To receive the award for the fourth year highlights the quality of care that Deidre and the team provides.
"Stroke is such a serious condition, needs a timely response, and with Horsham following the standardised pathway, this is something that we do really well under Deidre's leadership."
Symptoms of a stroke may include one side of the face dropping or feeling numb, arm weakness, or speech difficulty, where a person's speech may become slurred or hard to understand.
Not all stroke symptoms may be present, therefore if you suspect someone is experiencing a stroke, do not wait, act quickly and call 000.
