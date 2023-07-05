Horsham Police unveiled two Aboriginal Artworks to be displayed in the windows of Horsham Police Station on Wednesday, July 5.
"This is a long-time desire to work hand in hand with the traditional owners," said Horsham Local Area Commander, Inspector Dianne Thomson.
"We felt that we really wanted a tangible project where people could see the partnership and the authentic relationships that we're trying to build."
Selecting the artworks was a project undertaken by Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer, Robyn Lauricella and Koori Court Liaison Officer for the Department of Justice, Christine Seacombe.
They allowed the local community, as well as traditional owners and their elders, to choose the artwork that they felt best represented what they wanted.
"Victoria Police didn't involve themselves in actually selecting the artwork, because we didn't feel that that was up to us," said Insp Thomson.
"We wanted it to be local artwork and representative of local communities."
The artworks were created by artists Thomas Marks and Pam Branson.
Mr Marks' artwork is of two Red Tailed Cockatoos, the totem of the Wotjobaluk People.
The artwork by Ms Branson was originally painted on a football and replicated in the Horsham Police Station's Window with a 'welcome to country' message.
"I actually seen the flyer in one of the newsletters saying that wanted some artists to send in some artwork," said Ms Branson.
"So I sent the story and the photographs, then they contacted me and said that there's been two pieces of work picked.
"I was really surprised, and I'm really excited about being a part of this This project."
Community Engagement Officer for the Barengi Gadjin Land Council, Deanne King was at the unveiling and said she hopes to see the artworks make Horsham Police Station a more welcoming place for Indigenous People.
"I'm hoping when Aboriginal people get locked up, or they come here for help, they feel like it's a bit more welcoming to indigenous people, and non threatening," said Ms King.
"Because with authority and with child protection too, you get the knock on your door, Instantly, guards go up and you're fearful about coming in here," added Ms Branson.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
