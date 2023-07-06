Farmers that rallied in Canberra, Horsham and beyond against huge electricity transmission lines appear to be heard at last, but there is no cause to down tools and handover to the State and Federal Labor Governments.
The Federal Labor Government has launched a narrow review of how transmission lines projects are planned.
Minister Bowen has tasked independent Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer, to review transmission line planning and investment.
I met with Mr Dyer in Melbourne recently to discuss the VNI West and made it clear to him that consultation has been poor.
In his recent annual report he also described correspondence with landholders as 'generally poor'.
The announced review is a small step and acknowledges the pressure from farmers, the community and the National Party is having an impact.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen has acknowledged the approval processes for transmission projects needs to be improved to ensure communities in the trajectory of the transmission lines are acknowledged and heard and received "better dividends".
Farmers and I have told the Minister this loud and clear, but on controversial projects like VNI West, the review is an inadequate fig leaf over the brazen way the project has been handled so far.
Minister Bowen and the Andrews Labor State Government keep driving ahead with VNI-West without the social licence the Minister claims is important for these projects.
The community are sick of being disrespected - they must be consulted respectfully.
Together with my Nationals colleagues, I continue to push for a broad Senate Inquiry into the impact of Transmission Lines on prime agricultural land.
Minister Bowen's review is far too narrow.
I have a petition calling for that Inquiry via my Facebook page or my website www.annewebster.com.au (under the Issues tab).
So far, the Labor Government and Greens and some crossbench have blocked an Inquiry, for this reason city-based MPs need to see how much this matters for their constituents own quality of life, food security and land conservation.
That's why its important farmers and community members from Mallee join a peaceful protest at Victoria's Parliament House on Tuesday August 15, to halt the railroading of bad policy on our rural communities.
