The Horsham Rural City Council is urging the community to assist with the identification of dumping offenders.
The Council's community safety team is appealing for information from the public after a large amount of asbestos was found dumped in Mockinya.
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla said the incident created a dangerous road hazard.
"This was a large deposit of hazardous material wrapped in black plastic, left on a dark country road at night," he said.
"Illegal littering is a routine issue, but this was a hazardous act. It could have easily caused a severe or even fatal vehicle collision.
"The community should rightly feel outraged by this, and we hope that will prompt anyone with information to contact us."
Mr Bhalla said Council prosecuted between five and ten rubbish dumpers yearly in court.
"We actively pursue convictions against offenders, as we will do in this case," he said
"Removal by licenced asbestos contractors will come at a substantial cost to ratepayers. If there had been a serious accident, the cost to our community is impossible to estimate."
The asbestos was found dumped on the Jallumba-Mockinya Road, approximately one kilometre from the Henty Highway, on Friday, 30 June, before 6:30 am.
Anyone with information can contact Council's Community Safety team at 5382 9777 and may choose to remain anonymous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.