After four decades in the industry, Robert Frew has ended a long, storied career in the meat processing industry and retired.
Mr Frew's last day with Frew Foods International was Friday, June 30, 42 years after he started the business with his father, Archie Frew, in 1981.
Throughout this time, Robert has seen the business expand and become one of Stawell's largest employers.
"We've had a lot of good workers here over the years; it's it's been a good journey," he said.
"Over the journey with sites expanded continually, year after year.
"When we purchased the facility, it was just carcass carcass product, there was no valuating or cutting up other products.
"In the last 15 years of businesses, we've concentrated a lot more on export as well.
"That enabled us to find new markets and expand the plant from 250 workers to 540."
In July 2020, Thomas Foods International formed a three-year joint venture with Frews by buying 50 per cent of the company; on July 1, 2023, it took full control.
"There's gonna be a lot of investment by Thomas Foods," he noted.
"It was a three-year handover... with the same management structure.
"They've been very good to work with, so that's been a real plus for me. It made it easier."
Mr Frew thanked Chris and Darren Thomas and paid tribute to Greg Nicolls, Kevin Cook and the late-Rod Borberg for their mentoring and influence in shaping the Stawell facility over the years.
"A special thank you to Shane Wittman, for your support throughout this transition to Thomas Foods International," he said.
"Your leadership over the past 40 months, and support to me, was exceptional. The site has come a long way under your tender, through the difficult times during COVID-19, staff shortages and accommodation issues."
Mr Frew said he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Linda.
"Now is the time to concentrate on the new phase of life," he said.
From a young age, Robert Frew worked in the butchering business.
He literally started from the bottom and worked his way up to managing director.
"I started when I was a kid removing brains out of the heads of the lambs," he said.
"Then I started in the runner room, removing waste from the intestines."
"Later I moved up to loading and driving trucks."
When Robert and Archie started Frewstal in 1981, it had six employees and no abattoir.
"We would get carcasses killed somewhere and then we bring them into a depo and load them out to a a butcher shop
"I've worked in basically every area of the business on the slaughter floor. I didn't think any of the jobs were an issue, but I suppose when you're in the family business, you just do what you need to do.
"I've always enjoyed what I've done."
Archie and Robert bought the facility from Max Holmes in 1984.
Sadly, Archie Frew passed away on May 14, 1999, and Robert took over the management of the company for the next 24 years.
