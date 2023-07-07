Horsham Camera Club members describe themselves as a group of like-minded, enthusiastic, and professional photographers who meet regularly to share skills and ideas.
"We encourage the members to share their knowledge and demonstrate how they use their cameras for the best result," President Greg Deutscher said.
"The club has 18 members, and they are at different levels of experience and skill, but they love photography, we all learn from each other," he said.
Members of the Horsham Club recently joined enthusiasts from around the state for a weekend of exhibitions and presentations in Colac, in the Western District of Victoria.
Colac hosted the 2023 Victorian Association of Photographic Societies annual convention. Five hundred and seventy-five photos from 48 different clubs were displayed, allowing photographers of all experience levels to exhibit their work.
Mr Deutscher received a Certificate of Merit for one of his entries.
"Earlier this year, we were accepted as the official photographers for the Dimboola Steampunk Festival, and they must have been happy with us because we are booked for the next festival in 2025. We want to do more of that for other events. It allows our members to learn and to exhibit their talent, and it's an opportunity for them to be published," he said.
Club members Robin Webb, Juncei Taiti, and Alinta represented the club as official photographers for the Steampunk Festival.
Photos by some local members have been selected to be published in the July/August issue of the RM Williams magazine.
"It is opportunities like this that benefit our members in confidence and experience," Mr Deutscher said.
"We give the new members as much help as they need, especially if they are just starting, and not having their own camera does not stop them from joining. We have cameras they can use until they get one of their own," Treasurer Robin Webb said.
Mr Webb has been an enthusiastic photographer for 40 years and continues to enjoy the hobby.
"Everyone is welcome, and we'd love to increase our membership," he said.
"It's an educational opportunity, a chance to learn and do something you love," he said.
The club is considering including phone photography in their meetings later this year because so many people now use their phones to photograph family and special occasions, they said.
"If you enjoy photography and want to learn more, the experienced members can show you numerous techniques you can use for different subjects." Mr Deutscher said.
In addition to the monthly meetings, members attend excursions and events to gain experience and enjoy a shared hobby.
The Horsham Club meets at the Horsham RSL on the second Monday of each month.
For further information, you can phone Mr Webb on 0428 855 390
