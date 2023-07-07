Dimboola will be without Matthew Rosier when the Roos face the Demons in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 8.
Rosier has been an important piece for the Roos, who sit in fourth place on percentage with a 7-2 win/loss record.
He has featured in the best in five of nine matches.
Dylan Landt and Evan Hunter are the other changes.
Billy Hayes and Darcy Barber come into the 21.
Hayes has kicked five goals in his four matches; he last played at Alexandra Oval against the Rats in round nine.
Barber returns to the seniors for the first time since round seven.
The Saints have made one change from the side that defeated cross-town rivals Horsham in round 11.
Judd Wright plays his first senior match since round four against the Giants.
In his six matches in the Reserves, Wright has kicked seven goals and was featured in the best on three occasions.
Becker Irwin comes out of the side.
The Burras have lost its GWV Rebels representatives for its clash with the Giants.
Oscar Gawith and Tyler Pidgeon are the only two changes for Tim Mackenzie's side.
Brylie Cameron returns after he missed the win over Stawell in round 11, and Jordan Weyburg will feature in the Seniors for the first time since round seven.
In eight matches in the Reserves, Weyburg has been named in the best on seven occasions and has kicked three goals.
The Giants have made three changes for its match with the Giants in Beulah.
Luke Mahony, Leigh Stewart and Timothy McCormick come in.
Mahony returns for the first time since round five.
Early in the season, the former coach kicked five goals and was named in the best once from four matches.
Stewart will play his first match since round nine.
McCormick also returns after a long lay off, having played his last match in round six.
Kieran Delahunty will miss the match against his old side with an arm injury, Josh Bromley Lynch and Dylan Marshman are the other changes.
Warrack has made three changes for its clash with Ararat.
Jacob Sobey, Jacob Cheney and Max Inkster come in for the match at Anzac Park.
Sobey plays his first match since round eight.
In his seven matches in the Seniors, he has kicked four goals and has been named in the best once.
Cheney also plays his first game in the Seniors since round eight.
He has played six matches so far in 2023.
Inkster has balanced Under 17s and senior football in 2023.
In his seven Seniors games, Inkster has kicked five goals and featured in the best on one occasion.
Caleb Powell, Leigh Somers and Baiden Penny come out of the side.
Ararat Rats
Not yet announced.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber.
Outs: Dylan Landt, Matthew Rosier, Evan Hunter.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Ryan Bell, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Horsham Demons
Not yet released.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Judd Wright.
Outs: Becker Irwin.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Brylie Cameron, Jordan Weyburg
Outs: Tyler Pidgeon, Oscar Gawith.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Mackinnon Rogers. Jordan Weyburg.
Stawell Warriors
Not yet announced.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Luke Mahony, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick.
Outs: Josh Bromley Lynch, Dylan Marshman, Kieran Delahunty.
Lineup: Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra.
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Jacob Sobey, Jacob Cheney, Max Inkster.
Outs: Caleb Powell, Leigh Somers, Baiden Penny.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Patrick Morgan, Kyle Cheney, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Daniel Bell, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Dylan Watts, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Charlie Dean, Dan McKenzie, Justin Appledore.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
