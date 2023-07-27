The Wimmera Mail-Times
HDFNL netballing dynasty, Kalkee, celebrates 2003 A grade premiership.

Updated July 27 2023 - 11:17pm, first published 7:00pm
20 years on, Paula Wiedermann and Amy Beddison celebrate with the flag they won as part of Kalkee's 2003 A grade netball team. Picture supplied
The Horsham District Football and Netball League's most successful club, Kalkee, will celebrate some of its previous successes on Saturday, August 5.

