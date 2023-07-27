The Horsham District Football and Netball League's most successful club, Kalkee, will celebrate some of its previous successes on Saturday, August 5.
During the side's round 15 clash with the Rupanyup Panthers, Kalkee will see the reunion of three past premiership years.
The 2013 reserves football, the 1983 senior football, and the 2003 A grade netball.
Kalkee's A grade netballers were all class in 2003, that year's HDFNL flag was the side's fourth in as many years and 17th in two decades.
Against Harrow Balmoral on grand final day, the Kees played out a tight opening quarter in dismal wintery conditions that saw the side trailing the Southern Roos by one goal at quarter time.
But, it was in the second term that the Kalkee opened the throttle, building an eight goal margin by half time and growing it to 11 at the final change.
Harrow Balmoral fought valiantly in the final term to narrow the gap to a handful of goals, but Kalkee ran home in the closing stages of the game like a team well-versed in winning premierships.
Kalkee goal shooter, Paula Wiedermann (then Paula Dufty), was named best on court for the game.
She troubled the Southern Roos with her height and body work for the entire game.
Wiedermann was particularly dangerous when combining with goal attack, Debbie Lawson, who read conditions with ease.
Harrow Balmoral shifted fresh legs onto Wiedermann in the last quarter but the move was unable to halt Kalkee's march.
When the umpires blew the final whistle, Kalkee claimed the HDNA 2003 A grade premiership, 60-50.
When asked if the side, following years at the top of the league, felt hunted in 2003, Wiedermann laughed.
"For these experienced players it was just another Saturday playing netball," she said.
"And for any other team within the competition it was a challenge for them to break Kalkee's winning streak."
It was the first year in Kalkee's A grade for Wiedermann and Amy Beddison (then Amy Bayne).
"To be picked to play in an A grade side at Kalkee, with a historically strong side was an absolute privilege as a young player," said Wiedermann.
"It wasn't something you expected, you earned your position."
But, for Wiedermann, her strongest memory is playing inside the ring alongside Lawson.
"One particular memory from playing with Debbie Lawson throughout this year was her ability to shoot it from anywhere within the circle," she said.
"And, her walking back to the centre third line before it had even made it through the ring, she was an unbelievable goalie.
"But one particular day I passed it to her to shoot, and anyone that's played with her will understand this ... as quick as I passed, it came back to me harder and faster and I was told to shoot it.
"From that moment on I knew not to pass it, just shoot it."
A dynasty at the time, Kalkee were not only strong inside the ring.
"We had a amazing defensive end with Kim Abbott, Denise Hutchison and Tracey Hobbs," Wiedermann said.
"[They] all had the ability to read the play and intercept the ball."
Wiedermann also highlighted the strength of Kalkee's mid court at the time, of Penny Fisher, Fiona Jasper and Beddison.
"[They] were our zippy players driving and feeding that ball into the attack," she said.
The A grade flag wasn't the only success Kalkee's netballers achieved on grand final day in 2003.
The club claimed four of the five premierships contested; A grade, B grade, C grade and 15 and under.
"Kalkee had been very successful in all grades over several years and it is a credit to club," Wiedermann said.
"They have always been focused on developing our juniors and seeing them grow through to the seniors grades.
"It's a strong family club that values commitment, dedication, loyalty and that brings success."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
