There have been no significant increases in willful damage to property or vandalism in Horsham in recent months, according to a spokesperson for the Horsham Police Station. However, it is still a concern, they said.
A property in Bennett Street was damaged Thursday night and has been cordoned off with police tape.
A window has been broken, and plants and the letterbox have been damaged.
Neighbours said they were woken by a loud noise in the early hours of Friday, July 6.
They said the house had been empty for some time, but they were unsure who owned it.
Horsham Police said they could not comment as the matter was still current.
The emergency number for Police attendance is 000, but for non-urgent matters , phone 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.