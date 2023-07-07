A former nurse, who trapped rabbits to make enough money so she could buy a suitcase to start her career, has turned 100.
Barbara Ellifson nursed for more than a decade in South Australia and has been full of praise for the attention she now receives from the team members at Grampians Health's Kurrajong Lodge care community.
Born in Naracoorte, SA Barbara grew up on the family's scrub block 12 miles from Lucindale, SA. Barb said they were very poor like all the other settlers.
"We had no money so we walked if we wanted to go anywhere," Barb said.
"Dad used to walk into town every Saturday and pick up the newspapers for the week to keep up with everything because he didn't believe in any modern technology such as phones or electricity."
When Barb was 16, she joined the army's voluntary aid detachment to fill in time until she could start nursing at 18. When she earned enough money from the rabbit pelts, Barb made her first big investment in two suitcases and set off for her first nursing stint at the Murray River town of Strathalbyn.
"That was a shock to the system after being brought up not doing anything socially, including dancing and suddenly you are hundreds of miles away in a ward, nursing," she said.
A couple of years later and not long after the start of the Second World War, Barb transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she completed her training.
Barb then moved to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Hobart where she trained to be a midwife before moving to Horsham to work at Wembley Hospital in 1949. It was there she met and married West Wimmera farmer Bill Ellifson in the early 1950s and they settled at Duchembegarra, near Natimuk.
"We didn't have any transport then other than horse and cart and it's hard to imagine now but at the time there was floodwater all around the property," Barb said.
"We eventually got an old truck but it was too wet to drive it far.
"When I had to go to hospital from the farm to have my first baby, my husband got his brother to bring his tractor from his block so he could tow our vehicle down to the Olivers' farm at the main road, then we could drive in to Horsham from there.
"Baby Heather was born premature so it was a wonder she survived because there were no humidicribs back then. She had to do it on her own but she did and now she helps look after me."
Barb said it was also difficult returning with her new premature baby.
"Coming back from the hospital, the Olivers took us to their farm in their car and we went the rest of the way on horse and buggy. Imagine doing that now."
Barb and Bill had three children, Heather, Robyn (dec) and Campbell who farms at Laharum. She also has seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
When the Ellifsons moved to their farm at Laharum, Barb established a magnificent cottage garden on the property which attracted visitors from all around, including annual pilgrimages by the Horsham Garden Club. She was also a keen dressmaker.
Barb said she didn't have any secrets to a long life.
"I've got the right genes. My mother lived to 95 and my father was 79 when he died, despite living a hard life," she said.
"Everyone in those days had to be tough to survive."
Barbara moved into Kurrajong Lodge three months ago after previously living alone under the watchful eye of daughter Heather and her family. She is still very active with a sharp mind and enjoys participating in activities.
"Everyone at Kurrajong Lodge has been just wonderful," she said.
"My daughter Heather has been helping me for many years and now I have a whole team of people caring for me and they are just the best."
