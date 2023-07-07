The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Former Naracoorte nurse Barbara Ellifson celebrates 100th birthday

July 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurrajong Lodge's newest centenarian Barbara Ellifson shows birthday cards to her twin great grandsons Digby and Max Marshall from the Sunshine Coast. Picture supplied.
Kurrajong Lodge's newest centenarian Barbara Ellifson shows birthday cards to her twin great grandsons Digby and Max Marshall from the Sunshine Coast. Picture supplied.

A former nurse, who trapped rabbits to make enough money so she could buy a suitcase to start her career, has turned 100.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.