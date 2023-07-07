The Wimmera Mail-Times
More cost of living relief needed despite interest rate pause

By The Canberra Times
July 7 2023 - 11:30pm
While Tuesday's decision by the RBA to hold the cash rate at 4.1 per cent would have come as a relief to the federal government this does not absolve it of its obligation to revisit cost-of-living relief for those doing it hardest right now.

