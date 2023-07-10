Phoebe Parish is a trouper, but beneath the smiles, she is fighting a highly aggressive case of Morphea and Linear Scleroderma.
Grandmother Sandy Wills spoke to The Wimmera Mail-Times about the autoimmune condition that affects a large portion of Phoebe's body, causing her to lose muscle mass.
"While there is no cure for Phoebe's condition," Ms Will said.
"The medication may halt the disease."
Ms Wills has organised a fundraiser to help pay for Phoebe's medication this Saturday night, July 15, at Maydale Pavillion Horsham Showgrounds from 6pm, with entertainment by local band Headrush, a bar, an auction, and BYO food.
"Headrush got on board immediately, and our friend Darren Watson will donate his time to MC and DJ the event and run the auction," Ms Wills said.
Phoebe was diagnosed with this condition In December 2021, at four years of age, and has been on monthly visits to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne since January 2022.
Her treatment has now increased to fortnightly. She has been prescribed Tocilizumab.
She receives intravenous treatment at the hospital at this stage, but it will soon be changed to an injection at the cost of $1000 every two weeks.
"The best way to describe Phoebe's condition is to say her muscles are melting. There's no cure, and it will get worse," Ms Wills said.
"The disease has spread throughout her body now. It was mainly on her right side, to begin with, but now it has spread to parts of her left side too."
"She has spots on her back and is scheduled for an MRI to follow up to see if it has spread to her spine," she said.
Phoebe's condition has spread so rapidly that it would usually take up to 10 years to reach this stage; Phoebe was diagnosed less than two years ago.
Phoebe's fortnightly injections will not be government-subsidised.
"There is the cost of fuel and accommodation for her fortnightly visits to the Royal Melbourne Children's Hospital, too," Ms Wills said.
Phoebe attends school and participates in gymnastics when she can but sometimes has to go to the sick bay to have an ice pack on her back.
When she returns to school after the holidays, she'll wear a brace on her hand to help hold a pen or pencil because she has lost muscle mass between her thumb and forefinger.
"Morphea and Linear Scleroderma is a very rare condition and even rarer in young children," Ms Wills said.
"To my knowledge, only about 6000 children are recorded to have this condition worldwide.
"We have been told this condition can start after a shock or a trauma.
"Phoebe was diagnosed after breaking her arm, which was not detected... the first spots were discovered when a second incident re-fractured her arm soon after," she said.
Phoebe's journey with this condition began in December 2021 when she was four. At that stage, she was prescribed methotrexate.
Three months later, she was upgraded to juvenile methotrexate-resistant linear scleroderma and put on a mild dose of mycophenolate.
Three months later, her condition deteriorated, forming deep lesions in her right leg and knee, resulting in muscle loss.
"The disease has spread so fast now that only her left arm is unaffected," Ms Wills said.
In August 2022, she had her first methylprednisolone infusion, which continued every four weeks for six months to try and halt the condition.
After the third dose, she continued to deteriorate and was given the maximum quantity for her weight.
After a three-month break, she had to have an urgent infusion of methylprednisolone, and her dose was put back to the maximum dose of mycophenolate again after being on a lower dose for three months.
She has now been accepted to have the new drug, which had to be approved by the hospital board, and has had her first dose.
Due to this being a strong immunosuppressant, she must be on antibiotics daily to prevent infections.
She takes steroids and pain relief every day.
Phoebe's mum Brooke takes her to Melbourne for the fortnightly treatments and works full-time as an accountant at the Nhill Hospital. She previously worked with the Wimmera Health Care Group. Both have been amazing, allowing Brooke to work her hours around Phoebe's treatments.
"They have been remarkable in allowing Brooke to have time off to take Phoebe for her treatments," Ms Will said.
Phoebe has a twin brother Connor, a sister Imogen, and an older sister Ruby.
"It's tough on them, but they still act like normal siblings," Ms Wills said with a laugh.
The GoFundMe page has raised $8500 so far. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-help-beautiful-little-phoebe.
Ms Wills added friends have been very generous, dropping off fuel vouchers and supermarket vouchers; some have prepared meals to save Brooke from cooking every night.
"We're a close-knit family in this together, but it is challenging," she added.
Fundraiser for Phoebe Tickets are $20 each if pre-booked or $30 on the night.
Tickets can be bought by calling Ms Wills 0431 215 793.
