Check your home heating system this frosty season

Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended; turn off heating devices before leaving home or going to sleep.

Drying clothes and other items must be kept at least one metre away from all heating.

Residents should have their gas heaters inspected and serviced every two years to ensure the safety of loved ones from carbon monoxide poisoning or fire.

Children must be supervised near all types of heating. Maintain a safe distance between children and heating.

Heaters should be installed as per the manufacturer's instructions, away from wet areas if they are portable and when purchasing a heater look for one that has an automatic safety switch that will turn off if the heater is tipped over.

Residents should note home heating systems include fixed electrical or gas-powered appliances, portable electrical, gas or kerosene heaters, as well as open fires and wood heaters.