Potholes make for a dangerous journey home | A Mum's World

My baby girl accompanied me for our mini break, and we actually shopped until we dropped, even though it was mostly of the window variety. We were almost overwhelmed by the number of shops bursting with hot pink Barbie themed items in anticipation for the release of a new movie at the end of the month, and only a limited budget prevented me from retuning to the region decked out in something bright pink and ridiculous - although I can't deny being a fan of Barbie dolls, blush colours and all manner of fashion (particularly warm coats at this time of year).