Potholes make for a dangerous journey home | A Mum's World

There is just no way I can pretend that my mandatory training course in Melbourne last week was a chore.
Attending a face-to-face event held within a half hour radius of both my sister and my eldest daughter's homes, meant I was treated to homemade soup, sausage rolls and sponge cake at one address, whilst enjoying boujee brunches, bao buns and bubble tea out and about from the other.
Obviously, the learning was great fun, focussing on strength-based, values-referenced consulting - and comparing notes with other chaplains is always a treat.
My baby girl accompanied me for our mini break, and we actually shopped until we dropped, even though it was mostly of the window variety. We were almost overwhelmed by the number of shops bursting with hot pink Barbie themed items in anticipation for the release of a new movie at the end of the month, and only a limited budget prevented me from retuning to the region decked out in something bright pink and ridiculous - although I can't deny being a fan of Barbie dolls, blush colours and all manner of fashion (particularly warm coats at this time of year).
Making it back to Horsham alive at all seems a huge relief these days, as speeding along the Western Highway has never involved so many hideously dangerous potholes.
As the mother of one 'L' plater, one red 'P' plater and one green 'P' plater, I feel more than qualified to be outraged by the state of our roads!!
My precious children's lives are at risk along with the lives of every other inexperienced driver out there and all the professionals as well.
My distress at the depth, width and unavoidability of hitting broken up bitumen when half of your lane on a single lane highway is falling apart, has hit its heights! With thousands of road trains coming straight at me and my offspring at top speed, I am not keen on being thrown off the road into a tree or under their front wheels after hitting a huge abyss then bouncing out facing the wrong way.
Is anyone hearing me? I know we've had a lot of rain, I know the roads have a lot of traffic, but surely we can fix them?
Soon?
