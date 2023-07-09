The defence of the Horsham Demons showcased why it is arguably the best in the league in round 12 of the WFNL against Dimboola on Saturday, July 8.
Horsham only conceded 11 second-half goals in its 36-goal win.
The full-time score was 69-35.
It did not take long for either defensive unit to make its presence felt.
With a free pass outside the Horsham attacking circle with two defenders out of play, Roos goal keeper Indy Ward deflected the ball, and the Roos cleared its defensive third.
In the goal ring, Horsham attempted to isolate goal shooter Georgia Batson under the post.
Dimboola held a two-goal lead early in the quarter before the Demons managed to get the ball in its hands for a sustained period.
The Roos held a 15-14 lead at the first change.
Coach Ant Toet was pleased with the defensive pressure and ball movement in the first-quarter.
"It is really good defensively. The switching is great; let's keep them off the ring," Toet said.
"We're giving it and going and taking it one pass at a time. That's what we have to do."
The Demons went on a run at the start of the second term.
Horsham turned a one-goal deficit into a four-goal lead; the score was 20-16.
In the Dimboola goal ring, Ashlee Morrish gave herself and Olivia Jorgensen second chance opportunities due to her rebounding.
Out of its defensive third, the Roos would switch to the open side of the court in transition.
Horsham finished the term as quickly as it started.
The Demons opened a 29-24 lead at half-time.
Spacing and ball movement were two of the major talking points in its huddle.
Demons coach Tiff Hier was concerned with the mid-courters getting stuck out on the wings.
Hier got the drive through the mid-court she was after early in the third term, but Roos goal keeper Holly Ross intercepted an early feed into the ring.
At the other end of the court, the Roos were patient when entering its goal ring.
Dimboola captain Billie Barber moved into centre late in the third-quarter as Sally Sellens played wing attack.
Marnie Lehmann and Ebonie Salter pressured Morrish and Jorgensen as Horsham opened an 18-goal lead at the last change.
Despite the margin, Toet did not want her side to drop their heads in an attempt to break the momentum early in the fourth-quarter.
In the Demons huddle, captain Georgie Carberry was given a rest.
Jedda Heard was bought into the game to replace Romi Miller in wing defence.
Dimboola showcased its fluent ball movement early in the final term as it tried to open up the Demons' defence.
However, Horsham's defence made it difficult for Dimboola's shooters to get high-percentage looks at goal.
As the quarter wore on, the Demons continued to showcase its ball movement and opened up a 36-goal margin at full time.
Georgia Batson shot 42 goals for Horsham.
Marnie Lehmann and goal attacker Imogen Worthy were named in the best.
Olivia Jorgensen scored 26 goals for the Roos.
Indy Ward and Billie Barber were named in the best.
Horsham Saints v Stawell Warriors
An explosive second-quarter saw the Horsham Saints claim a 39-goal win over Stawell.
The 23-6 goal term laid the platform for the 75-36 win.
Jorja Clode shot 61 goals for the Saints.
Goal defender Rory Doran and Clode featured in the best.
Ebony Summers scored 16 goals for the Warriors.
Centre Jemma Clarkson and goal defender Lisa Fleming were named in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Minyip Murtoa has claimed its second win over the Giants this season.
In another close match between the two sides, the Burras edged Southern Mallee 36-33 at Beulah Memorial Park.
The Burras led at every change and claimed its third win of the season.
Steph Thomson finished with 26 goals for the Giants.
Thomson joined Ruby Fisher in the best.
Maddison Morgan shot 27 goals for the Burras.
Morgan was joined by wing defender Lucy Brand in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Ararat Rats
The Rats have drawn level on points with fifth-placed Nhill after its 17-goal win over Warrack at Anzac Park.
Ararat extended its lead at every change and claimed the 27-44 win.
Amber O'Connor shot 19 goals for Warrack.
Defender Jess Kelly and Jordan Heller were named the best.
Laney McLoughlan finished with 30 goals for the Rats.
Ararat's percentage is 95.48 compared to Nhill's 106.90, with both sides claiming one win over the other in the 2023 season.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
