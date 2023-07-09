A woman who allegedly assisted in the Horsham-based burglary of two Mercedes and about $200,000 worth of jewellery has been granted bail.
Jessica Halsall, 26, faced multiple charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, relating to alleged burglaries in the early hours of June 1, and subsequent efforts to pervert the course of justice and delete evidence.
According to a police witness, the former nurse, who was arrested on June 2, allegedly committed the crimes alongside two male accomplices.
After allegedly being found in possession of about $95,000 worth of stolen jewellery, Halsall was arrested, charged and granted bail on June 2.
But, after several attempts to allegedly remotely delete incriminating evidence from one of her co-accused phone's, police rearrested Halsall on July 5.
The court heard on June 1, Halsall and one of the co-accused allegedly left Ballarat at about 12:30am driving in a black Kia belonging to Halsall.
At about 1am, the pair allegedly stole number plates from a car in Beaufort and attached them to their vehicle.
Drugs are an issues here, but she hasn't gone on drugs and stolen a pie from 7-eleven, she's gone big time, this is very, very serious offending- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
The pair then allegedly drove to Horsham where they arrived at about 3:30am, where they met the other co-accused, and the two men allegedly broke into a home and stole a Mercedes sedan and SUV, while Halsall performed as a lookout from the car.
After allegedly stealing the vehicles, at about 4:45am the trio then allegedly robbed a jewellery store on the main shopping strip in Horsham, where the two co-accused smashed the front window with sledgehammers, while Halsall watched from the vehicle.
They allegedly took an assortment of 90 rings and eight to 10 watches with an estimated retail value of about $200,000, which they split between each other.
The police prosecutor argued Halsall should not be granted bail, as it was a risk she would allegedly continue to obstruct the course of justice and attempt to conceal further evidence as she was still in contact with her associates
Defence counsel for Halsall argued there were compelling reasons to grant her bail, including that she was young, had no prior criminal history and had strong familial support.
Halsall's legal representation also said she was seeking treatment for drug addiction, and receiving mental health support.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski branded the robbery as "brazen", but granted Halsall bail under strict conditions.
"Drugs are an issues here, but she hasn't gone on drugs and stolen a pie from 7-Eleven, she's gone big time, this is very, very serious offending," he said.
Halsall will return to court in Horsham on September 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.