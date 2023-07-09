The Wimmera Mail-Times
Jessica Halsall faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court for Horsham burglary

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
Ballarat Law Courts. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts. Picture by Adam Trafford

A woman who allegedly assisted in the Horsham-based burglary of two Mercedes and about $200,000 worth of jewellery has been granted bail.

