The Wimmera Mail-Times

Editorial: Regional Australians calling out for Voice answers

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 10 2023 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional areas calling out for Voice answers
Regional areas calling out for Voice answers

The findings of ACM's Voice survey which indicate the referendum is struggling badly, particularly in regional Australia, won't surprise anybody who has been following this issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.