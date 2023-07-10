Regional areas calling out for Voice answers

The findings of ACM's Voice survey which indicate the referendum is struggling badly, particularly in regional Australia, won't surprise anybody who has been following this issue.
Its results are consistent with other polls and surveys which have been tracking a steady decline in the "Yes" vote for months.
If the referendum was held this weekend the "No" camp would almost certainly prevail.
Even if the Voice did get up it could be by such a narrow margin Australians would be left divided, bitter and angry.
That would be a terrible state of affairs.
What sets the ACM survey conducted by this company's research arm Chi Squared, apart is its focus on regional Australia; the nation's heartland and home to the majority of Indigenous Australians and many people with direct links to the pioneers.
Once you venture beyond the city limits, into what's been called the land of "weatherboard and iron", the world view changes.
Living in country areas can be a hard scrabble. It encourages a well developed sense of pragmatism.
If people don't understand something or can't see the need for it they can be quick to move on.
This is arguably one of, but not necessarily the only, reasons support for "Yes" is lower in rural and regional areas than the big cities by a country mile.
The survey, which had 10,131 respondents, showed support for "Yes" of 38 per cent and 35 per cent for readers of this masthead.
Support for "No" was 55 per cent nationally but 58 per cent in the south-west. The "undecideds" were seven per cent nationally and in our region.
The survey identified a widespread belief the federal government has failed to provide enough information for people to make an informed decision.
The Coalition's "if you don't understand it then vote no" campaign is cutting through much more strongly.
Opponents of the Voice are determined to knock it on the head regardless of the irreparable damage this would do to the cause of reconciliation and national unity.
The only way this can be prevented is if the "Yes" proponents dramatically lift their game.
The ACM survey suggests people are willing to listen and to learn.
But before they commit to voting "Yes" they want to know what they are voting for and why.
It is time for the Yes campaign led by PM Anthony Albanese to put some flesh on the bones.
The republic referendum failed in large part because of too much detail.
It would be a blow to national unity if this equally important referendum fails because of a lack of it.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
