Suffolk breed to feature at Sheepvention Rural Expo

Sheepvention 2023 will see a large number of entries in the Hamilton and Western District Sheep Show.
Entries are currently open with more than 500 sheep expected to enter in the show.
This year Sheepvention welcome Suffolk as the feature breed.
A prolific, early maturing sheep with excellent mutton carcasses, they are energetic, and the whole carriage is alert, showing stamina and quality.
They are hardy breed of sheep that have a big body and produce quality meat.
Suffolk convenor Lucy Cook said she was eager to see the breed featured.
"I think it's going to be a really good turnout of Suffolks this year, being the feature breed it will get a few more studs on-board who haven't previously exhibited at Sheepvention," she said.
"We had about 70 Suffolks attend in 2022, so we're expecting a larger numbers again at this years event."
The Merinos and Ram sale will this year return to its original position in the Ram Shed, with the interbreed and junior judging happening in the Sheep Pavilion throughout both days.
The Sheep Tech hub, previously located on the corner of Shakespeare and King Street, will be incorporated into the northern end of the Sheep Pavilion, following the change in event layout.
Sheepvention President, David Botterill said he looked forward to the change.
"We're really excited about the new layout, incorporating all aspects from our Sheep Show exhibitors to our commercial breeders," he said.
"Being co-located in the Sheep Pavilion for the first time will bring areas together and allow a one stop shop for all interested stakeholders."
Any young and eager agriculturally focused students are encouraged to attend The Midfield Group Careers in Ag and VAS Junior Judging in the Sheep Pavilion on Monday from 9am.
Students will have the opportunity to hear from a number of industry leaders, to expand their knowledge and get a greater understanding of career pathways in agriculture.
The winner of the Junior Judging competition will proceed to the VAS State Finals at the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show in 2024.
Sheepvention Rural Expo will be held on Sunday 6 and Monday 7 August 2023 at the Hamilton Showgrounds.
For more event information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sheepvention.com.
