The wintry weather on Saturday challenged the players during the latest round of Wimmera hockey, but the synthetic pitch at Dimboola negated any negative impact on the playing surface, allowing the player's skills to shine.
The Warracknabeal Women have not had a great 2023 so far, having not won another match since winning their first match, but they did manage to achieve something on Saturday that no other team has done so far this season; score a goal against Kaniva.
Kaniva took control of the game early, with two goals in the first quarter and another three in the second, but twelve minutes into the third quarter when Warracknabeal's Leah Eilola became the first to elude their previously impenetrable defence to score her team's only goal for the game.
Three more goals by the Kaniva attackers set the final margin at eight goals to one, maintaining their undefeated status and making Warracknabeal's task of qualifying for the finals a little bit harder, but by no means impossible.
A very even first half saw Yanac go into halftime with a one goal lead over the Nhill Thunderbirds, which they extended to four by the final whistle.
This result keeps them just one win behind Kaniva on the ladder, which sets up a cracker of a game next Saturday where, with a win, Yanac would be equal on points with Kaniva, but their greater goal difference will see them rise to the top.
Another Kaniva win will increase their lead to eight points, firming their grip on the minor premiership.
The Yanac Tigers continue to dominate the Open competition after a five-goal win over the Nhill Rangers. While in isolation, this looks like a disappointing result for the Rangers, they achieved a small positive when they more than halved the margin the last time these teams met.
The Rangers brought some confidence from their first win last round into this match and, in a very competitive start, kept the Tigers to just two goals in the first three quarters.
It was only a burst of three goals late in the last quarter that stretched the final margin to five.
In the match under lights, those that braved the chilly conditions to watch the Warrack Hoops play the Kaniva Cobras were treated to a quick and skilful encounter.
The Hoops hit the front in the third minute via a deflection from a Kaniva stick, and it then took until the third quarter before they scored again in what was otherwise a very even match on the pitch.
This result saw the Hoops overtake the Horsham Hurricanes, who had the bye, into second place, and the Cobras remain comfortably in fourth.
Meanwhile, in the junior division, the Kaniva Raiders extended their lead at the top of the Under 16 ladder with a comfortable win over the Warracknabeal Revengers, and the Yanac Warriors defeated the Nhill Leopards.
