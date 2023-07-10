The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Locals proposer as Horsham greyhounds back and racing

By Peter Carter
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:32am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Hartigan With Lala Rapid after winning at Horsham on Tuesday, July 4. Picture supplied
Bill Hartigan With Lala Rapid after winning at Horsham on Tuesday, July 4. Picture supplied

Greyhound racing returned to Horsham on Tuesday, July 4, after some remedial works were undertaken on the track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.