Greyhound racing returned to Horsham on Tuesday, July 4, after some remedial works were undertaken on the track.
Local trainers didn't miss a beat and won an astonishing six of the twelve races on the card.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) kicked it off when her chaser Broombrae Floyd came from midfield early and produced a rails run taking the race over turning for home winning by three and a half lengths in 23:90sec.
Race two and Gurry almost pulled off the double but was run down on the line by track locals team Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) when Red Strand grabbed Papeete Bale in the last stride winning by a nose after having to work from midfield early on running 23:89sec.
It is also worth noting locals made up the first five finishing positions in the second event.
Lala Rapid for the Hartigan team (Horsham) used his great strength to perfection with a last to first victory that had been on the cards for some weeks, rapid should have been in the black book of the astute punters with luckless runs at Warrnambool over the past fortnight.
Lala the big 42kg dog who loves the big, long straights of Horsham stopped the clock in a very good 27:51sec over the 485m journey.
The Hammerstein team (Ararat) then struck not once but twice with Kanji Quebec and Kanji Waco.
Kanji Quebec took out the first of the grade 5 Heats with a great front running display giving nothing else a chance going home two lengths to the better of his rivals in the time of 23:44sec.
Kanji Waco stepped out over the longer 485m journey off the red box Waco jumped straight to the front and like her brother winning easy in a smart 27:32sec.
Criss Cross Lass for Heather Baxter (Murtoa) displayed electric early speed and busted her rivals up 200m into the race, it was times and margins from this point onward and Criss Cross went onto to be an easy winner by two and half lengths in 23:56sec.
Sunday evening had the club running in the foreign timeslot, but again the Fullerton team and Garry George struck with the Fullerton's training a pair of winners with Red Strand backing up his Tuesday win and Sleek Blazer breaking through for his maiden victory.
George (Beulah) and Pat's Star again displayed blistering early speed to put the race to bed very early on winning by near on three lengths in a good run of 23:38sec.
Racing return to our regular Tuesday twilight timeslot next week.
We would love to see you on course up and close with the athletes.
