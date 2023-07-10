There appears to be a lack of suitable offices in western Victoria as two parliamentary representatives are without suitable electoral spaces.
Upper house Liberal member Joe McCracken and Labor member Jacinta Ermacora have had difficulties finding office spaces as they navigate their new parliamentary roles.
Ms Ermacora is still without an office despite the Department of Parliamentary Services, which looks after all Victorian electorate offices, looking since she was elected more than six months ago.
"The process is under way but I must admit that I'm frustrated because my team and I are located in a temporary arrangement with no public access," she said.
Ms Ermacora is one of six representatives in the Victorian upper house who look after the western half of the state including Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool, Horsham and St Arnaud.
While the former councillor is hoping to stay in Warrnambool, she is not alone in experiencing long waiting times for offices.
It took the department 18 months before the November, 2022 election to find a new place for Wendouree MP Juliana Addison after she was told her old office on Lydiard Street "was no longer fit for purpose".
It wasn't until Jaala Pulford announced her resignation at the end of October was the department able to offer Ms Addison an office.
She moved into Ms Pulford's old office at 211 Dana Street in December.
Liberal MP Joe McCracken was also on the search for his office at the end of 2022.
He told the department he wanted to be based in Ballarat.
Mr McCracken was moved into Juliana Addison's old office under the provision there would be some renovations to the interior.
"I'm waiting on Parliamentary Services now to do some work to it, so at least it's a bit more habitable," he said.
"At the moment, it's very difficult to work out of there."
Mr McCracken said he tried to avoid having constituents in his office for meetings and will instead take them to the coffee shop next door.
"It's just so embarrassing having someone coming to an office where you have bits of plaster peeling off the wall," he said.
"You want people to feel comfortable and welcome in an environment where they might discuss something quite sensitive."
A Department of Parliamentary Services spokesperson said in a statement they try to ensure "all office space ... is appropriate".
"While some electorates have limited appropriate office stock, DPS works with landlords to ensure that electorate offices comply with the Disability Discrimination Act 1992," they said.
The spokesperson said every effort is made to accommodate members in a suitable office.
"Where an existing electorate office is not located in an area of choice for an incoming member, DPS will support that member through an interim period until a permanent suitable replacement can be leased," the spokesperson said.
"This can include the provision of temporary serviced office accommodation or the refurbishment of an existing office that was otherwise scheduled for decommissioning.
"DPS ensures that proper procurement and tendering processes occur for all works undertaken at electorate offices, whether for refurbishment or maintenance."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
