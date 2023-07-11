Horsham will be split into nine wards as part of a legislated council shake-up, but the finer details - including the borders - still need to be decided.
Furthermore, the community is asked to provide input on the future of the Horsham Rural City Council; however, the deadline is nearing.
The council electoral structure review, run by the Victorian Electoral Commission, is now in the community feedback stage, and three options are proposed.
Under new laws, each regional city must have single-councillor wards for the 2024 council elections, so every council across the state has the same structure.
The review will be a shift from the council's current wardless structure, which it has maintained since its amalgamation in 1994.
The VEC conducted an electoral representation review of Horsham Rural City Council in 2015.
Under the Local Government Act 2020, the Council must adopt a single-councillor ward structure.
An electoral representation advisory panel, supported by the Victorian Electoral Commission, is considering the appropriate number of councillors and wards for the council.
The panel will also review the location and names of each ward.
The panel will also consider the structure of Ballarat City Council, Greater Bendigo City Council and Mildura Rural City Council.
This is the second round of reviews by the VEC; Buloke Shire Council, Northern Grampians Shire Council and Yarriambiack Shire Council were part of round one.
The proposed models follow "strong and clear physical boundaries" like the Wimmera River and the Western and Henty highways while ensuring the populations are evenly split and can balance councillor workloads.
They also consider where growth is set to occur and how quickly.
As of the last council election, there are about 15,753 voters in the council area, with a ratio of about 2250 voters per councillor.
In developing the preliminary models presented in this report, the panel considered a range of models.
The strongest three models have been put forward for further public comment.
Each model is a subdivided electoral structure of seven single-councillor wards; however, each suggests different boundaries.
Model one divides the rural parts of Horsham into two wards - Pine Lake Ward in the east and Lake Wyn Wyn Ward in the west - and the Horsham township itself into five.
The division of Horsham township would be Coglin Park Ward, May Park Ward, Oaklands Park Ward, Rudolph Ward, and Southbank Ward.
The panel noted one downside of the model is that it creates two large rural wards requiring the elected representatives to travel more than may be necessary for the township councillors.
Similar to the previous model, model two divides the rural part of Horsham into a south (Black Range Ward) and a north (Lake Wyn Wyn Ward) ward, with minor variations in the division of Horsham township.
The township wards would be Coglin Park Ward, May Park Ward, Oaklands Park Ward, Rudolph Ward, and Southbank Ward.
The growth of Haven would influence model two; its large population compared to other rural areas could make the Black Range Ward a smaller ward.
The panel noted one downside of the model is some localities, like Grassy Flat and St Helens Plains, share few common interests.
Model three is significantly different to models one and two because every ward would include part of Horsham township and stretch out to the edge of the municipal boundary, which the panel have described as a 'pizza cut' model.
The panel highlighted the "strong interdependencies between Horsham's rural and urban regions".
Model three seeks to represent these connections by creating wards of similar geographic size and proportions of rural and urban voters.
The wards would be Black Range Ward, Darlot Ward, Kalkee Ward, Lake Wyn Wyn Ward, Pine Lake Ward, Toolando Ward, Verandah Ward.
The panel noted one advantage of this model: it creates wards of roughly similar geographic size.
It conceded that some people may also consider this a disadvantage because the urban proportion of the vote in each ward may dilute the rural vote.
The community is asked to share its views on which model would best serve their municipality; submissions close at 5pm on Wednesday, July 19.
To make a submission, visit submissions.vec.vic.gov.au/council/568.
To review other submissions, visit www.vec.vic.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/council-reviews/electoral-structure-reviews/horsham/submissions.
At the end of the review, the panel will make a final recommendation to the Minister for Local Government by August 23, 2023.
Any change to the electoral structure for Horsham Rural City Council following this review is expected to apply at the next local council elections.
To find out more, visit vec.vic.gov.au or call 131 832.
