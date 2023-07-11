The Wimmera Mail-Times
Deadline for feedback on Horsham council's electoral structure review looming

By Ben Fraser
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Under the Local Government Act 2020, the Horsham Rural City Council must adopt a single-councillor ward structure. It has been a wardless council since 1994. PIcture supplied
Horsham will be split into nine wards as part of a legislated council shake-up, but the finer details - including the borders - still need to be decided.

