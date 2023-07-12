Christmas is arriving ahead of schedule at the Horsham CWA Hall this weekend. Club members have been busy decking out the hall with tinsel, bells, and cockle shells, and the community is invited to attend and join in the fun.
The CWA's Christmas in July Special weekend will be open from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Horsham CWA Hall, 27 McPherson Street Horsham.
"We've been decorating the hall this week, which looks really festive. We are ready and hope people come along and enjoy Christmas in July with us," President Helen Torey said.
Individuals, local schools, and community groups have been busy preparing entries in the Best Christmas Tree, Best Craft, and Best Christmas Cooking categories. The winning entries will be on display.
Judging will begin on Friday, July 15, at 1 pm, so all entries must be at the hall by 12 noon.
In addition to the judges' vote, the public can participate in the Public Vote for Best Christmas Tree at 50 cents a vote.
Entry is $5-00, and free afternoon tea will be available.
"There'll be plenty to look at and enjoy in the competitions, a raffle to take part in, and the stalls will have a variety of goods on sale, including Christmas baking," she said.
The CWA is a Community Service organisation serving women & children in rural areas. All funds raised will help people in need.
The CWA general meetings are held on the first Friday of each month at the CWA Hall, 37 McPherson St, Horsham beginning at 1.30 pm. Craft days are held at 10.00 am, 2nd & 3rd Mondays and new members are welcome.
