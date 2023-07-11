The Wimmera Mail-Times
A Horsham Solar Farm drop-in session is planned for July 18, promises jobs and economic benefits

By Sheryl Lowe
More than 230,000 solar panels will be installed at the Horsham site. Photo HRCC.
As the proposed Horsham Solar Farm nears construction, a Community Drop-In Session is planned for Tuesday, July 18, in the Horsham Town Hall between 2pm and 7pm to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project and for ESCO Pacific OX2 to provide feedback on community questions.

