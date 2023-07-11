As the proposed Horsham Solar Farm nears construction, a Community Drop-In Session is planned for Tuesday, July 18, in the Horsham Town Hall between 2pm and 7pm to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project and for ESCO Pacific OX2 to provide feedback on community questions.
The Community is also invited to participate in a 10- question Community Survey to gauge the public's views on how the Horsham Solar Farm could best benefit the community.
Planning for the 118.8 MWac solar project began in 2017, with construction planned for 2023, operation by 2024, and the potential generation of clean energy to power approximately 55,700 homes through the national electricity market.
ESCO has included the creation of up to approximately 140 jobs during the peak construction period and four permanent jobs to ensure the effective operation of the solar farm and further contractor opportunities in their Community Benefits and Business Opportunities Plan.
The Company also believes there will be an increase in local economic activity during construction and operations and a benefit to not-for-profit groups through their commitment to Horsham Rural City Council's Community Grants Program.
ESCO's Horsham Solar Farm is situated on 196 hectares of grazing and cropping lands within Victoria's Western Victoria Renewable Energy Zone, approximately 5 km east of Horsham in Victoria, and will consist of approximately 230,000 panels.
More than 80 representatives from local businesses and service providers attended information briefings in Ballarat and Horsham in March 2023 as part of the Industry Briefings.
The Victorian Government supports the Horsham Solar Farm through the Victorian Energy Target Auction and will contribute towards meeting targets of 65 percent by 2039 and 965 percent by 2035.
Social Procurement targets to be met by the project include women's equality and safety, Traditional Owners and Victorian Aboriginal People, and disadvantaged Victorians.
Leading Swedish renewable developer OX2 has acquired ESCO Pacific and will soon replace the former name and logo.
The Drop-In session will be held in the Heritage Hall of the Horsham Town Hall; it is open to the public, no bookings are necessary, and light refreshments will be provided.
