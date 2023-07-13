The Centre for Participation changes lives and communities through local opportunities in community support, volunteering, learning, and partnerships with local businesses and organisations.
The Centre's Laneway Cafe has been delivering meals to the local community since July 2019 and found the need for this service increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition to its growing clientele in the community, the Laneway Café now prepares and delivers Meals on Wheels after entering into a contract with Grampians Community Health at the beginning of the new financial year.
The new contract has significantly increased the Laneway Cafe's meal production with new menu options available to clients and meals regularly delivered between 12-1pm.
Meals on Wheels has been an essential service supporting the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable members of communities for decades. It provides nutritious meals to those in need and promotes social cohesion by facilitating social interaction and preventing social isolation.
The Centre for Participation tackles challenges experienced by women and young people with additional needs in the Wimmera who face social isolation and economic exclusion, including significant barriers to employment.
A profitable social enterprise, including a café, a car detailing outlet, and a retail shop front, provides work experience and training opportunities for members of the community who may otherwise not have the chance to gain pre-employment skills.
A retail outlet will provide an outlet for handmade products by its members and volunteers.
Positive personal outcomes for participants of the Centre include improved skills, increased confidence, job readiness, and personal development, which increases job possibilities for the volunteers.
It also increases networking opportunities which can lead to employment opportunities.
The Centre offers transitional support for migrants, including trust building, language skills, increased self-esteem, and help with assimilation into the community where migrants can learn to live without fear of war and uphold their basic human rights.
Through work experience, women build confidence, networks, and social connections and develop practical on-the-job skills and knowledge of Australian workplace practice.
Similarly, youth gain the same benefits through work experience at the Centre, which can prepare them for work in the hospitality industry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.