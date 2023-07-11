The Horsham Demons have taken another step towards a top-two finish with a win over Hamilton in round 12 of the WVFFL on Sunday, July 9.
Horsham claimed a 4.5 (29)-1.2 (8) victory in muddy conditions at Cavendish Recreation Reserve.
The Demons kicked two goals in the first quarter as it opened up a 13-point lead at the first change.
Another major was added in the second term, as Horsham led by 19 points at the long break, still yet to concede a point.
The margin was extended to 23 points at three-quarter time in a goalless third term.
Hamilton opened its account in the fourth term, but not before the Demons added its fifth goal of the contest.
Horsham's lead at the final siren was 21 points.
Horsham Demons 4.5 (29)
Goal kickers: H. Nuske 2, L. May, T. Nelson.
Best: H. Puls, L. Sykes, H. Nuske, A. Heard, H. Smith, A. Ison.
Hamilton Kangaroos 1.2 (8)
Goal kickers: M. Chun.
Best: M. Chun, S. Barker, E. Thurman, H. Biddle-Maitland, T. Andrews, N. Bester.
Read more: Malseed makes umpiring history
The Under 18s are on track for a top-two finish after a 43-point win over Cavendish.
Horsham's defence was stout, as it kept Cavendish scoreless in the 4.19 (43)-0.0 (0) victory.
Cavendish 0.0 (0)
Goal kickers: Nil.
Best: M. Blohm, M. Brook, H. Lewis, L. Pohl, M. Hutchins, A. Thomas.
Horsham Demons 4.19 (43)
Goal kickers: G. Arnel, A. Ison, P. Peters, L. Purchase.
Best: A. Ison, L. Weir, G. Arnel, P. Peters, L. Purchase, A. Wiedermann.
The Demons return to Horsham City Oval for round 13 of the WVFFL for its final regular season matches on Sunday, July 16.
Read more: Demons' defensive display | WFNL round 12
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.