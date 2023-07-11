Former Horsham resident Susie Anderson has always written journals, letters and stories.
Susie grew up on a sheep farm at the foot of Gariwerd (the Grampians) in Western Victoria, until age 9, when she moved in to Horsham after her father died in a farming accident.
Growing up in regional Victoria just at the time internet became more affordable, Susie began long correspondences with online penpals, where she hoped to find likeminded people who enjoyed indie music, poetry and dreaming of escaping somewhere.
'This book is an accumulation of poems written between about 2010-2021," she said.
"It spans my many moods and interests: Memory, nostalgia, landscape. Love, art, place, dream. There's a quiet resistance and insistence on the hidden stories of Country.
"Threaded through the poem sections is a fractured essay I wrote with the title The Body Country which asks the existential question of physicality: is it possible to locate yourself? Is it held in experiences, in other people, in your body or places you have been?'"
The Body Country is an evocative exploration of a world that too often marginalises and the power of a land that can offer connection.
A Wergaia and Wemba Wemba woman, Susie captures profound meaning in moments often lost in the busyness of a day, encouraging us all to stop and allow ourselves the space to notice.
Susie moved to Melbourne in 2008 to study media at RMIT University, where she completed an honours thesis in 2011 on poetry, self-publishing, online journals and gatekeepers.
"I started blogging my poetry online and in print between 2012-2016, creating zines, running backyard poetry readings and self-publishing widely in the 'alt lit' scene. I became a member of Voiceworks Magazine in 2009," she said.
"My poetry and nonfiction has appeared in Archer Magazine, Artist Profile, Artlink, un magazine, Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia and in many other places.
"In 2020 I edited the online journal Tell Me Like You Mean it Volume 4 for Australia Poetry and Cordite Poetry Review.
The Body Country manuscript was developed as part of the SLQ Black&Write! Prize.
Susie's debut collection the body country will be published with Hachette on July 26.
