The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers host the Rupanyup Panthers at Quantong Recreation Reserve for round 12 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 15.
Rupanyup is the first team Noradjuha Quantong get a second look at this season, and Bombers coach, Damian Cameron, is keen to see a different result this time around.
"They're one of the teams that beat us at the start of the year," Cameron said.
"We've fixed a few things since then and we're playing a lot better footy."
Cameron is aware of the challenge the Panthers pose on Saturday and as the Bombers push towards the finals.
"If we drop that to them again, we've lost twice to them for the year," Cameron said.
"It makes things hard trying to seal a top two spot if that's in reach for us at the moment."
"We've got a couple of tough games [in the run home] and we're going to have to make sure we're super competitive and try and win as many if not all of them."
Rupanyup sit two points clear of the sixth placed Swifts and a loss to Noradjuha Quantong will likely see the side fall behind the side from Stawell.
Kalkee vs Jeparit Rainbow
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to take on Kalkee.
As the finals near, every game is must-win for the Storm, as Noradjuha Quantong come nipping at team's heals in the fight for second place.
Kalkee's hopes of making the finals are toast in 2023, while the side is mathematically still a chance, games against JR, Harrow Balmoral and Rupanyup will likely wipe the side out.
However, as strong players who have missed much of the season so far have returned in recent weeks, Kalkee have stepped things up on the field, and will be looking to end this season strong to set the team up for a resurgent 2024.
When the sides last met in round two, the Storm came out the victors, 18.20 (128) - 6.6 (42).
Women's football: Demons keep its top-two chances alive
Natimuk United vs Harrow Balmoral
The benchmark side of the 2023 HDFNL season, the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos, take on the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds in round 12 of the HDFNL.
Natimuk United sit only six points outside the top six, so a strong run home could see the side sneak into this years finals series.
However, a run of difficult opponents in the last five weeks of the regular season kicks off with the toughest challenge every team has faced this season.
The question around Harrow Balmoral is no longer who can stop the Southern Roos, but who can trouble the side that has made it routine to run away with results.
The Southern Roos have claimed blow out wins week after week with margins varying between 45 points and 211 points, including a 99 point win over Natimuk United in round two.
It is unlikely this match up will go the way of the Rams, however, if Natimuk United can pull off the upset, it could be the launch pad towards finals the team needs.
Swifts vs Laharum
The Swifts will host the Laharum Demons at Stawell's North Park in a rematch from the club's second round clash where the Baggies picked up a 106 point win.
With only a four point cushion to teams looking to push into finals positions late in the season, the swifts cannot afford to drop games against teams it should be beating.
The Baggies should be beating Laharum as the Mountain Men see out a difficult season.
Still in search of win number one, the Demons have become the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playing finals football.
Edenhope Apsley vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake make the trip west to the Edenhope Football Ground where the side will meet the Edenhope Apsley Saints.
The last time these sides met it was the Saints who came away the victors despites a strong first half from the Lakers, aided by the inclusion of former AFL player, James Magner.
As the season has drawn on, injuries have mounted in the Taylors Lake changing rooms.
The side that started the season with finals ambitions now looks destined to toil amongst the ladder's lower rungs for the balance of the year.
Although the Saints go into this game as heavy favourites, the result may prove critical, as the side is set to take on the other four team currently in the league's top five to close out the season.
Pimpinio vs Kaniva Leeor United
Kaniva Leeor United head to Pimpinio Recreation Reserve to take on the Pimpinio Tigers on Saturday, July 15.
Both sides sit outside the leagues top six with finals paths narrowing.
KLU sit four points behind the Swifts, and Pimpinio give up another four, but both teams are reliant on the Swifts or Rupanyup dropping games in the run home to give either team a chance of playing in the post season.
The last time the Cougars took on the Tigers ended with KLU claiming a five point victory in a game that was closely contested from start to finish.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
