The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

Saints host Giants in top-three clash | WFNL round 12 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham travels to Ararat to play the undefeated Rats, whilst Dimboola hosts Stawell in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 15. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Horsham travels to Ararat to play the undefeated Rats, whilst Dimboola hosts Stawell in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 15. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Horsham Saints v Southern Mallee Giants

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.