West Wimmera Health Service gains new board directors

West Wimmera Health Service's first Board Directors meeting for the new financial year saw the appointment of three new Board Directors, join seven re-elected members to lead the organisation for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
The three new Board Directors, Joanne (Jo) Martin, Margaret (Meg) Sleeman and Amanda Wilson bring a diverse wealth of knowledge and expertise.
Jo has extensive experience in communications and stakeholder engagement, human resource management and community services, and is currently the Executive Officer of By Five Early Years Initiative, Wimmera Development Association.
Meg, a retired physiotherapist with an avid interest in music, brings thorough knowledge of clinical governance, patient experience and consumer engagement, along with communications and stakeholder engagement skills.
Current CEO of Lister House Medical Clinic and Registered Nurse, Amanda brings high level experience in human resource management and audit and risk management.
West Wimmera Health Service chief executive Ritchie Dodds said he was thrilled to have three new board directors join.
"We're looking forward to drawing on their knowledge and knowhow to continue to evolve the service to be able to meet the everchanging and unique healthcare needs of those in our communities," he said.
Katherine (Kat) Colbert has been re-elected as Chairperson of the Board, with Felicity Walsh as Vice Chairperson.
Joanne Herbert and Carlee Kennedy are both outgoing members of the Board after not seeking re-appointment.
"We sincerely thank both Joanne and Carlee for their dedication, contribution, and expertise in helping shape the Service to be able to provide quality healthcare for the region," Ritchie said.
The West Wimmera Health Service Board, effective July 1 2023, comprises:
