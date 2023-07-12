For a town of about 1000 people, Murtoa's Neighborhood House has a steady stream of locals and visitors using its services and enjoying fellowship in the new facility.
Murtoa and District Neighbourhood House is a community-based organisation that promotes and implements community development through activities, classes, programs, childcare, and support groups.
Manager Gill Elliott has been actively involved for over a decade, starting as a volunteer when she left the banking sector to have her family; she accepted the management role about four years ago.
"I found a new calling in life," she said.
Four staff are employed part-time, with many courses run by volunteers.
Only recently, the facility was small, rundown, and not inviting. But, a new building incorporating the library has been built on the same site. The former building was demolished in 2016.
"We kept open through the pandemic but with conditions, of course," Ms Elliot said, " we kept providing Meals on Wheels and other services we offer the community."
"We hated turning people away during the pandemic when we naturally welcome people here. And having to ask people for their license and where they lived was hard and unnatural," she said.
"The bus tours are gradually coming back since covid-19, it has been slow, but they are beginning to come back."
Gentle Exercises are on every Monday, with about 12 regulars attending.
"We have good local support and the organisaiton is funded through the Department of Housing and have some income from the cafe," she said.
"Our Tuesday cuppa and a chat days are very important, especially for people living alone; this is an opportunity for them to have company, " she said.
Playgroup is held on Wednesdays, and on Thursdays, we have a walking and art group, with Friday open to the imagination.
The Murtoa Men's Shed is next door, and they meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays using the Neighborhood House facilities for morning tea.
Groups using the facility include Mahjong, Ukulele, Gardening, Yoga, Bocci, Genealogy, and U3A.
The Library is in the same building and Neighborhood House has an exchange library.
"During the school holidays, we have children's activities, and they have just finished this term," she said.,
The Wimmera West Grampians Neighbourhood House Network Collective Inc. is a network of Neighbourhood Houses established in 1993 - with members now located at Ararat, Halls Gap, Harrow, Hopetoun, Horsham, Kaniva, Murtoa, Nhill, Rainbow, St. Arnaud, Stawell, and Warracknabeal.
'Neighbourhood House' is a generic term for various community-owned and managed organisations that share defining features.
The common thread is that they are all not-for-profit organisations where available funds are combined with solid volunteer input to ensure maximum benefit to the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.