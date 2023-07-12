The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Muroa Neighborhood House offers a place to meet, learn and share.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muroa's Neighborhood House, Opened in December 2016 Picture supplied
Muroa's Neighborhood House, Opened in December 2016 Picture supplied

For a town of about 1000 people, Murtoa's Neighborhood House has a steady stream of locals and visitors using its services and enjoying fellowship in the new facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.