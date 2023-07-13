Minyip Murtoa and GWV Rebels defender Oscar Gawith believes he fitted in "pretty well" in his AFL Under 18 National Championships debut.
Gawith received the call-up to represent Vic Country against the Allies at RSEA Park on Sunday, July 9.
"I got the call Tuesday morning [July 9]. I was pretty surprised but rapt about it. I couldn't wait to get down there on Saturday night for the camp," Gawith said.
The squad stayed at the Hangar before travelling to Moorabbin on game day.
Gawith was one of six GWV Rebels squad members that took on players from New South Wales/ACT, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania.
"I played on a few and played against a few of the other boys. So I knew most of them pretty well. So they were very welcoming," Gawith said.
On the ground, Gawith battled with a familiar opponent.
Gold Coast Suns Academy member Jed Walter awaited Gawith in the defensive goal square.
"Jed was a pretty strong opponent, a pretty handy forward. So he tested me all day. But I felt like I kept with him pretty well," Gawith said.
This was the second time in 2023 that Gawith and Walter have battled.
In round 7 of the Talent League season, the Rebels played the Suns Academy at Ikon Park.
Unfortunately for Gawith, he suffered a concussion in the match.
The full-time score at RSEA Park was 10.10 (70)-12.9 (81) in favour of the Allies.
"I went down there expecting a hard game, but it wasn't as difficult as I thought it was going to be. I thought I fitted in pretty well and fought hard all day," Gawith said.
Gawith hopes he will get another game to round out the championships.
"Hopefully, another game and a sort of grand final against Metro, a bit of a rivalry there with the two Vic teams going at it. So it should be a pretty good game."
Vic Country and Vic Metro play the final match of the Under 18 National Championships at Ikon Park on Sunday, July 16.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
