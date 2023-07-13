The Wimmera Mail-Times
Minyip Murtoa's Oscar Gawith debuts in AFL under 18 national championships

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
July 13 2023 - 7:00pm
GWV Rebel Oscar Gawith received a call up to represent Vic Country in the AFL Under 18 National Championship against the Allies at St Kilda's RSEA Park on Sunday, July 9. Picture by Adam Trafford
Minyip Murtoa and GWV Rebels defender Oscar Gawith believes he fitted in "pretty well" in his AFL Under 18 National Championships debut.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

