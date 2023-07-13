Perfect first home or investment

With three bedrooms, lots of shed and workshop space, and low-maintenance grounds, this home would suit many buyers from the first home to the investor. In fact it already has a tenant in place.
Inside there are new floor coverings and a spacious lounge with floorboards, split system air-conditioning in the lounge and in the meals area, a kitchen with a gas cooktop and an electric oven, and a large bathroom which conveniently incorporates the laundry along with a shower recess, a large vanity unit with linen cupboard and a toilet.
The large shed to the side provides a single carport, a garage space, a workshop area and a covered entertaining area in the backyard. There is also a garden shed in the back corner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.