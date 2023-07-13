The Wimmera Mail-Times
6 Mary Street, Horsham

July 14 2023 - 9:40am
Perfect first home or investment
Perfect first home or investment

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 6 Mary Street, Horsham
  • $280,000
  • Agency: Aaron Lewis Property Agents
  • Contact: Aaron Lewis 0418 824 724
  • Inspect: By appointment

With three bedrooms, lots of shed and workshop space, and low-maintenance grounds, this home would suit many buyers from the first home to the investor. In fact it already has a tenant in place.

