Change for Wimmera Libraries, service continues

The Wimmera Regional Library Corporation was dissolved on June 30, with the management of the new Wimmera Libraries transitioning to Horsham Rural City Council starting July 1, 2023.
This decision aims to streamline operations and enhance library services for the benefit of the community.
It also aligns the library with the majority of public library services across Victoria, with 85 per cent run by councils rather than library corporations.
The transition will include the integration of the four branches from West Wimmera Shire, ensuring a unified library network throughout the region formerly serviced by the Library Corporation.
Patrons can rest assured that the change in management will have no impact on the services and technology they currently enjoy. All existing library services will continue as usual, providing uninterrupted access to books, digital resources, and educational programs.
As part of this exciting new chapter, HRCC plans to establish a Friends of the Libraries group in the near future. This initiative will call upon the community's passionate individuals to volunteer their time and expertise in supporting the library and shaping its future.
The Friends of the Libraries group will play a vital role in collaborating with the Council to enrich library programs and services, ensuring they align with the needs and interests of the local community.
"We are thrilled to be entrusted with the management of the new Wimmera Libraries," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"We aim to build upon the strong foundation laid by the Wimmera Regional Library Corporation and enhance the library experience for all residents of the region. We believe that by working with the community through establishing a Friends of the Libraries group, we can create an even more vibrant and inclusive library service."
With the transition, Horsham Rural City Council envisions an exciting future for Wimmera Libraries.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said Council planned to introduce a variety of new programs to cater for the diverse interests of library patrons.
Additionally, efforts will be made to review and develop the library collection to reflect the evolving needs and desires of the community.
"We want to assure everyone that Wimmera Libraries will continue to be a cornerstone of the community, fostering knowledge, imagination, and a love for learning," Mr Bhalla said.
"We are committed to creating an inclusive and dynamic library service that celebrates our unique region and serves as a hub for education, entertainment, and connection."
HRCC looks forward to collaborating with the community and invites individuals to express their interest in joining the Friends of the Libraries group by emailing info@wimmeralibraries.vic.gov.au.
"Together, we will shape the future of Wimmera Libraries and ensure its continued success as a valuable community resource," Mr Bhalla said.
