Wimmera Libraries transitioned to Horsham Rural City Council with Friends of the Library committee announced.

By Sheryl Lowe
July 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Change for Wimmera Libraries, service continues
The Wimmera Regional Library Corporation was dissolved on June 30, with the management of the new Wimmera Libraries transitioning to Horsham Rural City Council starting July 1, 2023.

