New data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has revealed the leading cause of death in Horsham.
The figures released on July 11, showed the leading cause of death was coronary heart disease, with 103 deaths between 2017 and 2021.
The second most common cause of death was Dementia including Alzheimer disease with 59 recorded deaths, followed by lung cancer, with 49 recorded deaths.
The fourth most common cause of death was cerebrovascular disease (47), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, 39), accidental falls (29), heart failure and complications and ill-defined heart disease (25), influenza and pneumonia (24), colorectal cancer (23), and diabetes (19) to make the top 10 causes of death.
AIHW defines cerebrovascular disease as disorders regarding blood vessels supplying the brain and other membranes.
A total of 863 people died between 2017 and 2021.
The AIHW also revealed the data between the causes of death between men and women in Horsham.
Of the 863 deaths in the five year period, 439 of those deaths were men, while 424 deaths were female.
The leading cause of deaths in men in Horsham was coronary heart disease (59), followed by lung cancer (34) and Cerebrovascular disease (24).
Other causes of death included heart failure, diabetes, other ill-defined causes, pancreatic cancer, kidney failure, melanoma of the skin, land transport accidents, cancer of unknown or ill-defined primary site, lymphomas, and oesophageal cancer.
Of the 424 female deaths, the leading cause of death was coronary heart disease (44), dementia including Alzheimer's (37), and cerebrovascular disease (23).
Other deaths included ovarian cancer, diabetes, non-rheumatic valve disorders, diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue, liver cancer, cancer of unknown or ill-defined primary site, cardiac arrhythmias, hypertensive disease, lymphomas, and other ill-defined causes.
According to the AIHW data, the leading causes of death across Australia is coronary heart disease, followed by dementia including Alzheimer's disease, and then cerebrovascular disease.
Nationally there were 821,472 deaths between 2017 and 2021, with 393,959 female deaths reported and 427,513 male deaths reported.
The three leading causes of death for males nationally were coronary heart disease, dementia including Alzheimer's disease and lung cancer.
The three leading causes of deaths for females nationally were dementia including Alzheimer's disease, coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
