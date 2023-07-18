With four rounds left in the HDFNL regular season, the make up of this year's finals series begin to take shape.
While some teams' positions are all but locked following either dominant runs, or struggles too great, there are plenty of spots still up for grabs as teams gear up for the final countdown to finals football.
Not only has Harrow Balmoral won every game this season, but the Southern Roos have not messed around with it, handing drubbings to footy teams like hot chips to seagulls.
The dominant side of the 2023 season has victories over every other team in the competition with no margin closer than 30 points.
Prediction:
With an eight point lead on the HDFNL ladder, the minor premiership is almost a lock for Harrow Balmoral with a perfect season a strong possibility.
Edenhope Apsley is the only current top six team the side has ahead before finals, and when the Saints last met Harrow Balmoral, the Southern Roos claimed a 90 point win.
Of the side's other opponents - Kalkee, Laharum and Kaniva Leeor United - Kalkee was the only team to stay within 100 points of Harrow Balmoral.
If Harrow Balmoral make it to the flag unbeaten, the HDFNL would crown its fifth undefeated premiers in 10 years, after Laharum in 2015, Southern Mallee Giants in '16 and '17 and the Southern Roos in '19.
Jeparit Rainbow started the 2023 season strong, the club's only loss in the first half of the season came against Harrow Balmoral.
Despite a later loss to Noradjuha Quantong, the Storm has established a cushion to the pack behind, and when the side toppled Rupanyup in round eight, its claim to the top-two became all the more convincing.
Prediction:
With a two game difference to teams both ahead and behind, the Jeparit Rainbow Storm is unlikely to shift from the league's top two.
The road home is smoother than some, the only top six team the Storm come up against before the finals begin is Edenhope Apsley in round 13.
The other three teams in the path of the Storm - Pimpinio, Kaniva Leeor United and Taylors Lake - each lost to Jeparit Rainbow earlier in the season by more than 50 points.
Noradjuha Quantong's round 12 loss to the Rupanyup Panthers has seen the Bombers top two hopes fade dramatically, as the side now needs to make up eight points to have that second chance come finals.
The rest of the top six includes the Swifts, Rupanyup and Edenhope Apsley, and with the group of teams separated by a four point spread, the final order is uncertain.
Prediction:
Off the back of defeat against Rupanyup, Noradjuha Quantong should have no issues rediscovering its momentum as the side gears up for a round 13 clash with Laharum.
From there, the Bombers biggest hurdle is a round 15 meeting with Edenhope Apsley
But, while the side may fall from third, a 12 point margin over seventh placed Pimpinio, makes it unlikely the Bombers will miss the post season.
While fighting to stay in the finals, Edenhope Apsley have the toughest outlook.
Of the current top five teams, the Saints are one, and the side plays the rest in the final four rounds.
And, against those four teams - Noradjuha Quantong, Harrow Balmoral, Jeparit Rainbow and Rupanyup - Edenhope Apsley are 0-4.
The Swifts sat as high as third when the league took a pause for the King's Birthday long weekend.
But, after copping a belting in Balmoral before being battered by a surging Storm, the Swifts would now be relishing the calmer run home.
Consistency has not been kind to the Rupanyup Panthers in 2023, the side has missed out on points from games it should have been winning on multiple occasions.
Upcoming games against Natimuk United, Laharum and Kalkee should be pretty safe bets to fall the way of Rupanyup before what could be a crucial last round showdown with Edenhope Apsley.
A strong start to the season had the Pimpinio Tigers planted in the top six for much of the competitions early phases.
But, injury and availability issues, has seen the side's momentum slow in more recent weeks.
Kaniva Leeor United have shocked several teams that would have expected to win against the Cougars, but the side has struggled to carry momentum from week to week and find consistent results.
Prediction
An eight point margin means every week the Tigers and Cougars are counting on multiple results.
Even if one side makes a perfect run through the final four weeks, pushing into the top six will require plenty of luck.
Neither teams' run home is kind, but with KLU to face Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow, the Tigers will likely snag seventh, but a finals berth is not likely.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
