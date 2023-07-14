Jeparit Rainbow has made several changes as the side heads to Kalkee.
The Storm will be missing the leadership of co-coach, Scott Driscoll, as well as his impact in the midfield.
The club will also be without travelling players Nicholas Yarran and Braxton Ah Mat, as well as key forward, Peter Weir.
Interstate recruits, Thomas Clarke, Bradley Stokes, Javadd Anderson and Antonio James each come into the side to fill the gaps.
The Edenhope Apsley Saints will be without the experience of David McLeish and Josh Roman in round 12 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League.
Although Jeremy Kealy returns to the Saints list, set to play in the side's halfback line, alongside another addition, Flynn Loft.
Declan Robinson is set to return to the field for Edenhope Apsley, where he will occupy a forward pocket, while Oliver Close is added to the side's bench.
Riley Hall returns to Taylors Lake's list, having last played in the side's round seven win against Kaniva Leeor United.
Kalkee's Jake Mills steps back into the clubs senior side after spending last week in the reserves.
Pimpinio will add to its offensive push with goal kicking young gun Frederick Frew returning to the team list.
Five-time best player for the Tigers in 2023, Liam Jakobi, also returns for Pimpinio.
Kaniva Leeor United are set to see Luke Bennett take the field at full forward, while a late exclusion from the team in round 11, Luke Shalders, has been named as a key defender.
Headlining the changed for the Swifts is Thomas Cairns, who misses the team list this round after being named among the Baggies best players in his last four games.
Harrow Balmoral's leading goal kicker, Simon Close returns to the Southern Roos team list after sitting out round 11, While the side will be without Michael Close in round 12.
Having been named best player in eight of his 2023 appearances for Natimuk United, Mitch Riddell returns to the Rams list after missing round 10.
Headlining Rupanyup's changes is the returning Jack Musgrove, who has not played for the Panthers since round four.
Ins: Declan Robinson, Jeremy Kealy, Flynn Loft, Oliver Close
Outs: Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Josh Roman, Thomas McDonnell
Line-up: Kane Williams, Ben McIntyre, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Corey Williams, Joshua Robinson, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Lleyton Robertson, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Flynn Loft, Jak Ryan, Oliver Close
Ins: Simon Close, Clinton Robinson, Peter Fort
Outs: Michael Close, Tom Conheady, Joshua Grant
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Applegate, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Gregory Hamilton, Clinton Robinson, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Peter Fort, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Charlie Stewart
Ins: Bradley Stokes, Jakob Cocks, Thomas Clarke, Javadd Anderson, Dean Perkins, Antonio James, Charles Wild
Outs: Nicholas Yarran, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Murphy Leach, Jake Parry, Scott Driscoll, Braxton Ah Mat
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Dean Perkins, Antonio James, Justin Cozens, Charles Wild, Trent Burgoyne, William Batson, Benjamin Smith, Zachary Pietzsch
Ins: Jake Mills
Outs: Aiden Richardson
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn Justin Williams.
Ins: Luke Shalders, Luke Bennett, Patrick Munn
Outs: Matthew Hicks, Patrick Munn
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Luke Shalders, Luke Bennett, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Ins: Mitch Riddell, Ned Glascott
Outs: Jesse Wilkinson, Taj Payne
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Ned Glascott, Kyal Murray, Tyler Coutts, Ben Garwood, Cody Maybery
Not yet announced
Ins: Dylan Avery, Jye Brown, Liam Jakobi, Frederick Frew, Braydon Witney
Outs: Zachary Hamerston, Mitchell Fromm, Brenton Hallam, Jordan Barnett, Tim Winfield
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Charlie Gardner, Dylan Thomas, Frederick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Jack Musgrove, Elliot Kelly
Outs: Angus Burns, Blake Downer, Connor McKinley, Scott Niewand
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jack Musgrove, Jacob Christie, Cooper Reading, Mitchell Gleeson, Connor Weidemann, Oliver Timms, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Tom Athur, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Max Sudholz
Ins: Paul Enriquez, Jack Hoffman
Outs: Thomas Cairns, Austin Giusa
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake, Jack Hoffman
Ins: Riley Hall
Outs: William Johnstone
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Tristan March, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Astrides, Samuel Kamstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
